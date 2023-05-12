What happens if you eat pickles every day

When it comes to pickles, opinions differ: you either love them or hate them. But one thing is certain: the pickles are pretty healthy. We summarize the benefits of pickles.

Pickles are often used as a topping for sandwiches or burgers. People in southern Germany often eat the gherkin with their evening snack. And then there are people who like pickles so much that they enjoy them as a low-calorie snack.

The small cucumbers not only taste good, but also provide some health benefits.

These healthy substances are found in pickles

When looking for healthy snacks, pickles tend to be overlooked. They are full of vitamins and minerals. Pickles are a good source of vitamin K, which is important for bone health and blood clotting.

They also contain vitamin C, which strengthens the immune system. In small amounts, pickles also contain vitamin A, which is important for vision and skin health.

Pickles are a low-calorie snack

One of the most obvious health benefits of pickles is that they are low in calories. A medium-sized pickle contains only about 10 calories. This makes the gherkin perfect as a low-calorie snack.

Healthy probiotics in pickles

Probiotics are good bacteria that contribute to a healthy intestinal flora. Most pickles are made by lactic acid fermentation. Lactobacillus bacteria convert sugar into lactic acid and thus help to preserve the cucumbers. These bacteria also live in our intestinal tract and help promote healthy digestion and a strong immune system.

Danger: Not all pickles are probiotic, as the bacteria can be killed if handled at high temperatures or if preservatives are added. It’s best to look for ambient, fermented pickles with no preservatives.

Pickles relieve muscle spasms

Pickles can help prevent muscle cramps because they’re high in electrolytes like sodium and potassium. Electrolytes are important for a variety of bodily functions, including muscle contraction and relaxation.

If you sweat a lot during exercise or are prone to muscle cramps, you can drink some vinegar cure water after exercise to prevent cramps. A good sip is enough.

Prevent food cravings

Pickles regulate blood sugar levels. They have a low glycemic index. That means they don’t raise blood sugar levels as much as other foods.

A high blood sugar level quickly drops again, which leads to food cravings. Carbohydrate-rich snacks cause the blood sugar level to shoot up rapidly and thus promote cravings – this does not happen with pickles.

Pickles are good for digestion

In addition to the probiotics in pickles, the fiber also has a digestive effect. They keep the intestines healthy and can prevent constipation. Fiber is also important for the growth of beneficial gut bacteria and can help maintain a healthy weight.

Have a detoxifying effect thanks to antioxidants

Pickles contain a significant amount of antioxidants, which can help protect cells from free radical damage. This damage can cause cancer and other diseases, for example.

Antioxidants are also important for maintaining healthy skin and may help slow the aging process and prevent wrinkles.

Caution: Why You Shouldn’t Eat Too Many Pickles

You should not eat too many pickles as they contain a lot of salt. Too much salt can lead to high blood pressure and kidney problems. Those who suffer from it should better limit their consumption of pickles and resort to low-salt snacks.