What happens if you eat the wrong amount of cherries | careful

What happens if you eat the wrong amount of cherries | careful

The consequences and what happens if you eat too many cherries, even once. Be careful not to give in to temptation.

What happens if you eat too many cherries in one or more days in a row? There may be consequences, and not pleasant ones, for the body. Although it is a healthy and natural food and although it is very good and has important nutritional values, this fruit should be eaten in moderation.

But the same thing also applies to other types of fruit, vegetables and any other food, both natural and considered nutritious and in the case of junk food. The repercussions when you end up overeating a food can be obvious.

Obvious and also very annoying. In the case of cherries, the risk of taking one after the other without brakes is possible. How can they harm, since they are rich in nutrients?

In fact, cherries possess the inevitable vitamins – in particular vitamin C – various nutrients – especially potassium, phosphorus, calcium, magnesium, iron, zinc, manganese and copper – a percentage of carbohydrates, proteins, lipids and fibers.

What happens if you eat too many cherries

And then we also find niacin, riboflavin, thiamine and pyridoxine, as well as folate. The antioxidants that reside in cherries have a protective and anti-inflammatory charge, we absolutely need them, in particular against some forms of tumours, against diseases of the cardiovascular system and much more.

What is the maximum amount of cherries you can eat per day? We are on a maximum of one hundred grams, which correspond to about fifteen units, cherry more cherry less. Going beyond this measure risks giving rise to some obvious difficulties.

For example the abdominal swelling, diarrhea and bloating also marked. In addition to possible digestive difficulties. And also possible irritationsespecially in subjects suffering from irritable bowel and colon.

What happens if you eat too many cherries
And in the case of subjects who have to live with chronic kidney problems, it is absolutely necessary to curb the intake of cherries and limit them to the maximum, since they contain potassium, which can also act as a heavy interferent.

So be careful to always keep this situation under control and not to overdo it, so as not to run into unexpected events that can persist for several hours and even days.

