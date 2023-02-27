During the cold season, savor hot food and drink and on the verge of boiling, it brings a feeling of well-being that some cannot give up. Although eating or drinking hot dishes and herbal teas is not, in itself, negative, when these are excessively hot and exceed certain temperatures, it is important to Attention.

Excess heat can cause damage to the mucous membranes of the mouthat the linguaal palate and even atdigestive systemprimarily the esophagus. In the event of occasional and accidental consumption of too hot food, the problems may be transient and resolve themselves within a few days, although it is always preferable to seek advice from your doctor to understand how to treat glossitis of the tonguemake blisters disappear or eliminate esophageal discomfort.

Where, on the other hand, consumption is continuous, one could find oneself having to face more serious and certainly not solvable problems quickly. In this case, a doctor’s consultation is essential.

Too hot food and drinks: the consequences

Taking too hot foods and drinks is dangerous and science will explain why.

According to the numerous scientific studies analyzed by the IARC and collected in 2016 in the volume “Drinking Coffee, Mate, and Very Hot Beverages”, drink very hot herbal teas, whose temperature exceeds 65° Celsiuscan promote the emergence of esophageal cancer, the eighth most common in the world. The results relating to the correlation between hot drinks and tumors of the mouth and stomach are less certain and conflicting.

If the appearance of the tumor is an extreme case and makes us understand how important it is to avoid constantly repeating the mistake of consuming tea or other herbal teas at high temperatures, even the transient problems that occur by eating or drinking hot foods and drinks occasionally are not to overlook.

These include:

irritations ;

; ulcers ;

; vesicles ;

; gingivitis.

All these factors can cause transient inconveniencema very annoying. Furthermore, the presence of irritations, ulcers and, more generally, small wounds in the mouth caused by excessive heat can favor the appearance of infections of the oral cavity with unpleasant consequences.

Hot yes, but not too much

Although foods and herbal teas that are too hot are bad, this does not mean that they should be given up, but simply that it is necessary to consume them at a temperature that is not too high, suitable for the characteristics of the oral cavity and thedigestive system.

Besides being fulfilling it’s at provide heat during cold days, consume a hot meal, cooked to the right point and in a healthy way, it also helps digestion. Frozen drinks and cold foods, sometimes consumed as soon as they are removed from the refrigerator, in fact make digestion slower, sometimes leading to the appearance of swelling and air in the belly.

To avoid problems and reduce the negative consequences of hot drinks, it is preferable to eat and drink do not exceed 50° or 60° centigrade; in this way burns, burns and sensitization of the mucous membrane will be avoided.

What to do if you eat too hot food

In case you realize that you have burned your mouth with too hot food or drink, you can first make some rinse with cold water and avoid consuming spicy or very spicy foods for a few days.

If the problem doesn’t resolve itself within a few days, it’s still needed consult a doctor, to a dentist or to your pharmacist, so as to find a remedy that helps to speed up healing and reduce discomfort. Do-it-yourself in these cases is not only unnecessary, but can lead to a worsening of the problem, especially in the presence of injuries.