What happens if you eat too many fried foods? Here comes the answer from the experts

What happens if you eat too many fried foods? The body reacts to what we ingest, especially foods loaded with fat. Let’s find out together.

To include too many fried foods in your diet can do some harm. Better not to overdo it.

Within Italian cuisine there are certainly many different dishes that are very interesting and tasty.

Fried dishes in Italy

Even the fried, in truth, occupies a space that should not be underestimated. And, most of the population, in general, appreciates this type of cooking, as it turns out Crisp e palatable.

However, to avoid messing up, especially when you are a beginner, it is better to keep in mind some basic indications.

First of all, it must be remembered that, before placing food in theolio, the latter must be adequately heated. In fact, if this were not the case, we would inevitably risk burning it.

Also, it is important to keep in mind that to get the right crunchiness, it is necessary, from time to time, turn the food while they are cooking.

In Italiaas mentioned earlier, there are several dishes that include this type of cooking.

In this regard, this is not the place to list them all, but, at least, we can list those considered most famous and appreciated.

For example, we can mention the classic fried fish which, usually, you can experience when you are in the beautiful island of Pantelleria.

But, then again, moving to Northern Italy, one certainly cannot forget the tasty Piedmontese mixed friedprepared, already in remote times, with the offal of various animals.

Throughout the boot, however, there are certainly other dishes not to be missed, such as, for example, i Roman supplìthe eggplant parmigiana typical of Campania and also the arancini from Catania.

In short, even just from these few lines, one can well understand how much this type of cuisine is loved within the Italian borders.

What happens if you eat too much fried food

However, like most things, it would be best not to go overboard with that either. Indeed, there are just as many good reasons for don’t overdo the frying.

In fact, it is precisely the experts who, after various studies, have arrived at the truth to remind us of this important conclusions and not to be taken lightly.

Some time ago, therefore, some research was done with the aim of correlating food with mental health.

In particular, a study carried out in China by theZhejiang Universityproved that eat too much fried foodespecially the French friesmay even cause some depressive and anxiety disorders.

The researchers then reportedly looked further 140 thousand people thanks to which something fundamental was discovered.

First of all, it would seem that the ones who are most at risk are the men and individuals male youth.

This work, subsequently brought to the laboratory, confirmed that excessive exposure toacrilammide would cause the neuroinflammation.

L’acrilammide, in this case, is a by-product of the frying process. This, therefore, leads to an imbalance in the metabolism of sphingolipids and phospholipids.

The latter, in fact, play a decisive role in the onset of anxiety and depression. In addition to the mental causes, however, it must also be emphasized that the fried foodsif consumed in excess, could also cause the diabetesl’obesity not heart disease.