What happens if you eat too much protein: what you don’t know

Introducing protein in the diet is good and right but it is good to pay attention to the dosages. Here’s what you underestimate about it

When you decide to follow good eating habits, it is good that each meal is complete and contains healthy and nutritious foods for your daily needs. Besides vitamins, minerals, carbohydrates, etc. it is good introduce proteins in their meals. When we talk about protein we are referring to groups of nutrients extremely essential for the body. Made up of chains of amino acids, which perform multiple functions for the body. Among them, they contribute to the regulation of cellular processes, construction and maintenance of tissues, hormonal regulation, essential for the functioning of the immune systemtransmitters for cellular communication, etc.

Proteins within meals can be integrated in different ways, they are present in meat, eggs, dairy products, legumes, cereals, vegetables, etc. They can therefore be integrated both as vegetable and animal proteins. Animal proteins are considered the most complete, while vegetable proteins may require the combination of multiple foods to be complete.

Why pay attention to high protein diets

However, proteins, like any other nutrient for the body, they must be introduced in the correct way and in the right quantities to ensure that they can be assimilated correctly. Both the excessive consumption that insufficient protein could cause a series of imbalances in the body that should not be underestimated and to which attention must be paid.

A high protein diet it could damage the nutrient supplycan cause liver and kidney problems. But not only that, it also risks causing calcium malabsorption and in the most serious cases could lead to osteoporosis. The difficulty in assimilating calcium can therefore cause bone problems, this is because proteins contain sulfur amino acids, which if present in large quantities make it difficult to absorb calcium, one of the essential minerals to protect and strengthen bones. Also, focusing too much on your protein intake rather than getting all nutrients fairly, can lead to a major imbalance in your diet.

As for the ai issues kidneys, supplementing too much protein can create an increase in uric acid, which if formed at high levels risks accumulating in the kidneys causing colic and kidney stones. This would increase the risk of kidney problems.

Even the liver can be affected by these imbalances, precisely because it also works on the assimilation of proteins, finding an excessive amount to process, this could ccompromise the proper functioning of this organ. This can also prove dangerous especially for people suffering from liver disorders and/or cirrhosis.

But we must remember that the amount of protein to integrate into your diet can vary from person to person, depending on your needs. Some people, such as athletes, may require a higher protein intake, but even then there will be a precise diet to follow so that everything is balanced between physical activity and nutrition. In any case it is always good to refer to a dietician or a nutritionist when it comes to wanting to change your diet.