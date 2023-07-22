What happens if you sleep all night with the fan pointed at you: the health risks

With the terrible heat and record highs many tend to sleep with the fan on all night, this is a risky choice.

With the heat of recent days, it would seem that fan and air conditioner are the only possible solutions, but they are not a good idea, especially when it comes to health. Even if the heat is suffocating, it is important to understand how to best manage it without jeopardizing your health.

The air conditioner for sure manages to guarantee a uniform coolness in the room. And it is certainly the appliance that best allows you to refresh yourself from the heat. The problem is that, in addition to being expensive, it risks cooling the environment too much, causing the classic seasonal ailments. Sometimes, therefore, it is decided to use the fan, which is cheaper and also more practical.

Many, especially in recent times, cannot do without the fan. And, even at night, they prefer to keep it on so as not to suffer from insomnia. Well, is this the right choice?

Fan on all night: health risks

In general, whatever device we are talking about, sleep with direct contact on the body for many hours it is not good. Even if the fan in fact moves the air and does not cool it, if it is pointed continuously at the body it generates a continuous wind, it is like spending hours and hours exposed to the outside without any protection, perhaps sleeping naked or in any case with very little clothing.

Risks related to the continuous use of the ventilator (tantasalute.it)

This gets difficult especially for the back, ears and throat. That is, of areas that can cause an immediate relapse in exposed subjects. In addition the fan leads to the dehydration. In fact, when the temperature is high, the small appliance risks causing dry eyes and mouth, sore throat, cough, cramps and stiff neck. Not to mention that continuous air that moves in the room does nothing but move dust and allergens, thus developing another problem.

It’s okay to use it, but it has to be done the right way. Never put it directly on the body but raise it high, in this way it will move the air which tends to heat up more. Keep the windows open and create natural ventilation so that the fan can move cooler air. If you have a fan with a timer available, use it, it’s certainly safer.

I am small steps that can make the difference, without forgetting the importance of the dehumidification of the environment. We often feel the heat even more not only due to the actual degrees but due to the sultriness, given by the humidity that is collected. A good way then is to eliminate this one. There are special tools, there are air conditioners with a dehumidifier function but even one is enough bowl with coarse salt. This will allow all the humidity in the room to be collected, absorbed directly into the grains of salt. This will make the stuffiness rate lower and the temperature feel dry, which certainly helps for the heat.