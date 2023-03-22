The moment you stop Drink coffee, our body can react in a completely unexpected way. We are well aware that excessive doses are always to be avoided, but completely eliminating this daily intake of caffeine can cause problems side effects not always positive: for example, sleep and smile can improve, but concentration can decrease.

The daily consumption of coffee, tea or fizzy drinks increases sugar intake by almost 10%, thus increasing the risk of cardiovascular disorders and obesity. And this reference is not only to drinks, rich in fats of all kinds, but also to the simple cup of espresso, especially where there is a lot of sugar: here is why eliminate the coffee off the menu could mean saving calories, which would benefit your waistline.

However, coffee also acts as a temporary appetite suppressant, so our body tends to compensate for the lack of caffeine triggering sudden cravings for food, which become more difficult to resist and this is how at the end of the day the calorie count risks far exceeding the guard level.

Furthermore, although at the beginning one feels more tired than usual, because the body has to get used to the lack of stimulants, in the long run this caffeine abstinence can only lead to the benefits of a night’s rest, even more so if one was usually drink coffee in the afternoon or in the evening. In fact, it is enough to take caffeine within six hours before going to bed to compromise health sleep quality.

Saying goodbye to coffee also means depriving the body of adrenaline and dopamine, hormones which have the task of acting as natural stimulants and which help the mind to remain more awake and active. Conversely, large amounts of the fatigue hormone adenosine are released, and this change in brain chemistry triggers migraines more frequently.

But that’s not all because caffeine withdrawal not only causes headaches, but can also cause side effects, both physical and psychological, ranging from anxiety to dizziness. The good news, however, is that this situation is only temporary as physical ailments pass after the first two days, while emotional ones resolve within a few weeks.

Finally we tell you that, being the coffee very acidic, it erodes it enamel present in our teeth and stains them. Which is why, by eliminating this drink from everyday consumption, the smile will be able to benefit greatly, because it will become much whiter and shining.