Never give up carbohydrates in a diet. Even in those that do not provide them, it is necessary to have a minimum quantity of them. What else happens.

Never give up carbohydrates. This is something that many already know and that is already known to many, but it is always better to repeat it: in any diet, even those poor in carbohydrates, you cannot do without carbohydrates. This component is indispensable to us in order to obtain the right daily energy requirement.

The tables that refer to the Reference Intake Levels of Nutrients for some time indicate between 45 and 60% the daily amount of calories to consume.

Then never give up carbohydrates, even if between the usual ones and the wholemeal ones the latter are not always absorbed, since the fibers can stop the assimilation of mineral salts.

by removing carbohydrates from a diet you will lose weight, but only at the beginning, and it will be liquids. In addition, you may experience an evident drop in energy, as well as insomnia, weakness and more. The risk of being exposed to diabetes and heart disease is also likely to rise.

Never give up carbohydrates, what are the consequences on the body

And therefore never give up carbohydrates, which are indispensable and serve us on a daily basis. Their presence in the body is extremely fundamental because they keep cholesterol at bay.

Obviously you shouldn’t overdo it, and it’s not like you’re justified in eating pizza every day and hearty pasta dishes all the time.

The right quantity is 80 g of pasta or rice (one portion), about 450 of fruit (3 portions), 400 g of vegetables (2 portions), 100 g of bread (two slices), 35 g of rusks (4 slices), 50 g of dried legumes (one portion ), 250 g of milk or yoghurt (two jars) and 30 g of jam (3 teaspoons).

Even carbohydrate-free diets actually indicate a minimal amount of them. And in any case they should never be extended for more than four or five days.

There are also those who think that training without eating can help you lose weight sooner and better. In fact, the body does not find the sugars deriving from carbohydrates, in these cases, and therefore is led to burn the fat present in the body.

However, a lack of carbohydrates leads us to not have the necessary energy and therefore to feel tired much sooner and to be unable to sustain efforts that normally would not give us problems. So it’s always better to avoid going into a carbohydrate deficiency.