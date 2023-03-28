SZ magazine: Mrs. Dr. Graßnickel, according to the vernacular, it is primarily the liver that suffers when we drink alcohol. She »grows with her tasks«, and »where my liver used to be, there is now a minibar«. Is there any truth to such sayings?

Vanessa Graßnickel: Yes, unfortunately. The liver has to process the alcohol first. And because alcohol is a poison, she does it as a priority and puts all other tasks on the back burner.

What exactly is happening in the liver?

If we drink alcohol, it immediately boosts the production of those enzymes that are responsible for the breakdown. Even if we drink more for a few days in a row on vacation, it can happen that the organ enlarges. The liver actually grows with its tasks.