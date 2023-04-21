What happens in the Serie A standings if Italian teams win all the European cups

With the absolute record today of five teams in the semi-finals of all the Cups, an incredible scenario could be created at the start of the next European season: Serie A would be the almost absolute master.

The redemption of Italian football is served on a silver platter, that of the semi-finals in the European cups, which could become gold in the final when on all three fronts (Champions League, Europa League and Conference) there could be at least one representative of our movement who has slapped the hegemony of Germany, Spain and England in just under a week. Never before has Serie A been able to boast well 5 reps that high at the same time and it can become an amazing springboard for next season where there could be as many as eight teams from our championship at the start.

An unprecedented satisfaction and redemption for our football that everyone can look down on today and leave traces of envy almost everywhere, above all in the soul and pride of those who for a decade now have lived an almost unchallenged hegemony raging in European competitions while we were simply watching. Because today, there are five Italian teams on the semifinal scoreboard of the three cups: Milan e Inter in Champions League, Juventus and Rome in Europa League, Fiorentina in Conference. All thanks to the last-minute qualification of Mourinho’s yellow and reds, sensational in swallowing Feyenoord in the minutes of extra time.

Stephan El Shaarawy participated with a goal in Roma’s triumph over Feyenoord in the Europa League See also Anti-Covid vaccine and menstrual cycle alteration: what we know

Today, Serie A is by right the best continental championship, the results, the numbers and the tables show it, never as before because the only precedent that has come close to the current situation, dating back to golden season 1998/1999 came to a maximum of four formations still in the running. They were Lazio, Juve, Bologna and Parma. But there’s more this time because – in addition to seeing Italy climb the European rankings – there are conditions for an authentic apotheosis if the trophy is lifted in all three competitions.

The Juventus case puts the final Serie A standings at risk: what happens now

A dream scenario who in the Champions League has already given a first important verdict: one between Milan and Inter will be 100% in the final in Istanbul. In the Europa League there could be an all-Italian final, between Juventus and Rome, while in the Conference Fiorentina have an excellent chance of triumphing, repeating the Giallorossi last year. All this could project as many as eight Italian teams to the starting blocks for next season in Europe. As? Following the regulation in force which is based both on the position obtained in the standings and on the winners in the Cup.

Sottil’s joy in Fiorentina–Lech, his one of the two decisive goals to reach the semifinals of the Conference

In fact, whoever wins a competition has the right of access to the immediately following one, therefore in the best hypothesis with the standings crystallized to date which sees Napoli first, Lazio in second place, Juve in third, Rome fourth and then Milan and Inter, for the next edition of the cups there would be this extraordinary stage: