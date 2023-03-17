Freiburg – The Intensive Care and Rehabilitation Strengthening Act – GKV-IPReG and the resulting guidelines have serious effects on people with ventilation. Of course, the German Interdisciplinary Society for Non-Clinical Ventilation (DIGAB) eV welcomes the fact that a potential survey is now mandatory for every discharge from the clinic, since many patients have often been discharged far too quickly in recent years to have free intensive care beds again . In Chapter 6.3 of the S2k guideline “Non-invasive and invasive ventilation as therapy for chronic respiratory insufficiency – Revision 2017” the question “What must be considered before the discharge of a ventilated patient into the non-hospital area?” is stated that “demonstrably “The possibility of switching to NIV in patients with unsuccessful weaning after intensive care therapy” must have been attempted. The DIGAB co-wrote this guideline under the leadership of the German Society for Pneumology and Respiratory Medicine (DGP), because of course people should not remain unnecessarily dependent on ventilation.

But there are the 20,000 to 25,000 people with non-hospital care needs, some of whom have been unable to live without aids such as ventilators, tracheostomy tubes, PNS, etc. for decades. The group of people is extremely heterogeneous and is cared for in different settings. Some of them live independently in their own homes, often with their families, are active, often also working, and organize care themselves with the help of assistants. The representative for people with mechanical ventilation at DIGAB, Maria-Cristina Hallwachs, is a good example of this. Due to an accident, she is paralyzed from the spine and will therefore not recover in the sense of being able to breathe on her own. She is nevertheless extremely active, teaches at nursing schools, gives specialist lectures and, as a trained peer counselor, advises people who have suffered the fate of spinal cord injury – and their families. In a difficult situation in which everyone is still in shock, Ms. Hallwachs is there for you and encourages people with her own example. Since the GKV-IPReG was passed, she has been reporting to DIGAB how worried people are about the new legal situation. The DIGAB board is aware of this, and in the various commenting procedures that preceded the law and the AKI guideline, it clearly referred to the group of people represented by Ms. Hallwachs. It is about the people who are cared for outside of the hospital at home, and above all about those who have made a clear decision in favor of this form of care. In earlier statements, including on September 5th, 2019, the DIGAB pointed out that there is a group of patients who have been cared for for several decades and have in no way contributed to the escalation of care in out-of-hospital intensive care. (Please refer https://digab.de/gkv-ipreg/)

However, it is now the case that a potential assessment will be mandatory for all people with a tracheostomy tube and/or ventilation system. For many, the date October 30, 2023 is a date that fills them with great concern because they do not know whether they will have found a doctor recognized by the health insurance companies by then who will carry out a potential assessment on them in due time. Even the health insurance companies cannot say where these doctors are. The promised list on the national health portal has still not been published, so those affected are looking for it themselves. Conversely, doctors who work in outpatient intensive care report that the health insurance companies are putting more and more obstacles in their way. For example, the Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians reduces their mileage allowance because people are supposed to look for suitable doctors in their area for ventilation.

These few examples alone show that there is a lot to do at DIGAB. Not to mention the DIGAB sections “Children and young people” and “Self-determined living with ventilation”, which make their own statements. Since January, the DIGAB has been offering a GKV-IPReG consultation hour because there are so many questions about the implementation of the law for which there is obviously no other contact person. As a place of the highest quality of care, people with out-of-hospital intensive care needs are recommended to be accommodated in an inpatient care facility, and they are lured by the fact that they are not obliged to pay co-payments, as is the case in intensive care communities. However, a free choice is only possible if you also offer them other forms of care, such as 1:1 care or shared care. As those affected report, this is often no longer the case.

Kay Wilke-Schultz represented DIGAB as a board member at the event “Quo vadis non-clinical intensive care? – How can needs-based care be guaranteed?” on February 28, 2023 in Berlin, where he met Corinna Rüffer (Bündnis 90 / Die Grünen), Hans -Joachim Fritzen (deputy chairman of the AOK Nordost), Laura Mench (activist and consultant at aktiv und selbstdetermined eV), Professor Dr. Michael Isfort (German Institute for Applied Nursing Research) and Dr. Kerstin Haid (senior doctor – federal medical service) and Julius Lehmann (head of the department “arranged services” of the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians) discussed. In addition to the 120 participants on site, 100 interested parties joined in via video. This alone shows how great the need for discussion is.

Nobody has anything against improving outpatient intensive care, but this must not lead to a form of care that has proven itself for decades and enables many people to lead a self-determined life being destroyed in order to undermine the principle of “outpatient before inpatient” and outpatient intensive care actually abolish.