Europe freezes the ban on auto a diesel e gas since 2035. The dossier was now considered closed after the green light from the European Parliament in February and, in fact, the item on Friday’s agenda in the preparatory meeting of the additional permanent representatives of the Twenty-seven (Coreper) was supposed to be a mere ritual step, in view of the formal approval of the “green” tightening already scheduled in the Council for next Tuesday. Instead, the vote was postponed to a later date: the confrontation turned out to be more thorny than expected following the no announced by Italy and the feared abstention by Germany, cementing a front of skeptics also made up of Poland and Bulgaria. These four are enough to make the necessary qualified majority (at least 15 countries and which represent at least 65% of EU citizens) missing. So much so that Sweden, which holds the rotating presidency of the Council, and which had already moved the issue from last Wednesday’s agenda to yesterday morning’s, hoping for flash mediation, opted to postpone the final decision before the ‘impossibility to rule out a rejection in extremis of the regulation.

Electric car, EU braking: tightening on petrol and diesel postponed. Meloni: “It’s our victory”

What was the regulation?

The regulation on vehicle emissions, the approval of which is now unknown when and if it will take place, also provides for a halt to the registration of cars and vans with combustion engines, diesel and petrol, starting from 2035. «I recall that the proposal it was made on the basis of technological neutrality and with the aim of achieving the goal of zero emissions. We are in contact with the member countries on the new concerns that have emerged to evaluate which is the best way to go now”, explained the spokeswoman of the Commission, Dana Spinant, after the postponement.

Germany’s slowdown

In short, the Italian line passes, contrary to a tightening in 2035 on petrol and diesel cars but since abstention counts as a vote against, it is also the skepticism of Berlin that weighs (and a lot) on the future of the car the government coalition made up of social democrats, greens and liberals is split: the latter, as expressed by Transport Minister Volker Wissing, go straight, irritate the allies and ask that the EU Commission take their ultimatum seriously in the name of technological neutrality. An opening, that is, towards biofuels and e-fuels so as to keep running internal combustion engines, but without producing CO2.

Alternative fuels

If the Poles confirm the resounding no (and, if anything, shoot the derogations already granted to the Italian Motor Valley and its supercars), to unblock the impasse the German liberals are instead asking Brussels for clear and certain rules on alternative fuels: commitments precise policies immediately, to be translated into a legislative proposal. And it is no coincidence that, tomorrow, the guest of honor at the retreat of the German government at the castle of Meseberg will be her compatriot (and, on paper, political opponent) Ursula von der Leyen. The president of the Commission will try to “save” one of the key dossiers of her Green Deal, the plan to decarbonise Europe and make it climate-neutral by 2050 (with an intermediate goal, i.e. cutting CO2 by 55% compared to the values ​​of 1990 by 2030). But warnings also come from his own political family of the EPP and alternative majorities are already looming in the European Parliament in view of the 2024 European elections.

Italy rejoices

«An Italian success», Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni claimed on social media, convinced that «it is right to aim for zero CO2 emissions in the shortest possible time, but the freedom to follow the path they deem most effective and sustainable must be left to the States». «Italy has awakened Europe – commented the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso, who had exchanges on the dossier with various colleagues in Brussels on Thursday -. I hope that now there is a common reflection for sustainable competitiveness also in the automotive sector».

“We would have become net importers, leaving a monopoly Asia to decide prices, European companies would have been displaced by Asian ones”, echoed the president of Confindustria Carlo Bonomi, according to whom the ban from 2035 would have produced “the Cuba effect , which occurs when the middle classes do not have the money to buy a technology that costs a lot and there is no turnover in the car fleet».

