Home Health What happens to a man’s brain a few minutes before he dies
Health

What happens to a man’s brain a few minutes before he dies

by admin
What happens to a man’s brain a few minutes before he dies

The moment when the body abandon life it is enveloped, both spiritually and physiologically, in many mysteries that science continues to investigate, also supported by technological development that provides new tools. After all, doubts, questions and uncertainties have been chasing each other since the dawn of time and gradually the research has been able to give us ever more precise answers. Among the studies that contribute to giving us some further indications there is one that comes from the University of Louisville, in Kentucky, where experts were able to monitor the brain activity of a man a few seconds before his death and in the moments immediately following .

The 87-year-old patient suffering from a heart attack was under medical supervision and the outcome of the crisis was as sadly unexpected as it was precious precisely for the data neurological that I could provide. What emerged from the recording of the brain waves is, in fact, particularly suggestive since the frequencies recorded are the same as those of when you dream. The brain, in fact, at the time of death and immediately afterwards would be activated in the same way as when one experiences the dream dimension, meditates and remembers.

Published in the specialized magazineFrontiers in Aging Neuroscience’, the analysis would also confirm how much report those who have experienced a coma, or near-death experience. Cognitive functions, in fact, are compatible with the vision of most important moments of one’s life, in a sort of flashback with the dearest and most vivid memories. This information is supported by the type of where recorded cerebral, the same that characterize our brain in the moment of the dream.

See also  A "pay per use" insurance for all trips: by car, scooter, bike and taxi

“Just before and after the heart stopped working”, reports eyetech.it from the words of Dr. Ajmal Zemmar, a neurosurgeon at the University of Louisville, “we have seen changes in a specific band of neural oscillations, the so-called gamma oscillations, but also in others such as the delta, theta, alpha and beta oscillations”. While waiting for further information, it consoles us to know that the people we love slip into the closet by reselling the most beautiful moments of their earthly existence.

You may also like

Covid, bans on visiting patients in hospital. The...

Earthquake in Turkey and Syria: Angelo Zen still...

Gender, uninformed males. And there are 2 million...

What are chestnuts good for? The answer will...

Allergy to milk, the tests (and treatments) that...

Earthquake in Syria and Turkey, over 11,200 dead....

Why does the whooping cough vaccine have to...

Diabetes: less than 1 in 4 patients know...

here is the drug that cancels it, how...

Mps closes 2022 with 205 million losses: exoduses...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy