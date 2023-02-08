The moment when the body abandon life it is enveloped, both spiritually and physiologically, in many mysteries that science continues to investigate, also supported by technological development that provides new tools. After all, doubts, questions and uncertainties have been chasing each other since the dawn of time and gradually the research has been able to give us ever more precise answers. Among the studies that contribute to giving us some further indications there is one that comes from the University of Louisville, in Kentucky, where experts were able to monitor the brain activity of a man a few seconds before his death and in the moments immediately following .

The 87-year-old patient suffering from a heart attack was under medical supervision and the outcome of the crisis was as sadly unexpected as it was precious precisely for the data neurological that I could provide. What emerged from the recording of the brain waves is, in fact, particularly suggestive since the frequencies recorded are the same as those of when you dream. The brain, in fact, at the time of death and immediately afterwards would be activated in the same way as when one experiences the dream dimension, meditates and remembers.

Published in the specialized magazine ‘Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience’, the analysis would also confirm how much report those who have experienced a coma, or near-death experience. Cognitive functions, in fact, are compatible with the vision of most important moments of one’s life, in a sort of flashback with the dearest and most vivid memories. This information is supported by the type of where recorded cerebral, the same that characterize our brain in the moment of the dream.

“Just before and after the heart stopped working”, reports eyetech.it from the words of Dr. Ajmal Zemmar, a neurosurgeon at the University of Louisville, “we have seen changes in a specific band of neural oscillations, the so-called gamma oscillations, but also in others such as the delta, theta, alpha and beta oscillations”. While waiting for further information, it consoles us to know that the people we love slip into the closet by reselling the most beautiful moments of their earthly existence.