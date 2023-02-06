Home Health What happens to being without a bra? The answers (medical and aesthetic) of the experts
Health

What happens to being without a bra? The answers (medical and aesthetic) of the experts

by admin
What happens to being without a bra? The answers (medical and aesthetic) of the experts

With or without, it makes no difference. this, in extreme synthesis, is the indication regarding health. A bra of the right size and model, which does not tighten or irritate, is good if you like it and makes you feel at ease. If, on the other hand, he is lived with dislike and annoyance, he can be safely eliminated, without risk to health. As for the “holding” of the breast, i.e. its preservation of the shape and position of the young age over time, the issue is more nuanced – he says Francesco Stagno d’Alcontrespresident of the Italian Society of Reconstructive-Regenerative and Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (SICPRE) —. When the breasts are small, the options are essentially indifferent. When, on the other hand, the neckline is very abundant, counteract the effect of force of gravity (and therefore supporting the weight of the breast with a garment) allows to reduce and slow down ptosisthat is the natural fall that all our tissues undergo, including those of the cheeks and the inner part of the thighs.

February 6, 2023 | 12:12

(©) breaking latest news

See also  The world record market is still growing

You may also like

modeling clay – Tiger

Gb: the largest health strike underway, serious inconvenience...

extraordinary checks on hairdressers, 4 salons closed and...

ZIO D’AMERICA – ARABICA ESPRESSO COMPATIBLE CAPSULES 50×5,5g

Good health thanks to home automation

Red Cross ambulance accident, the condolences of Minister...

Vegan cheeses with the presence of Listeria monocytogenes

Acn general medicine. Snami and Smi distance themselves:...

Stress, that’s why it has different effects on...

Is drinking coffee on an empty stomach as...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy