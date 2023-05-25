What Happens to Our Body?

Vitamin D is an essential nutrient for our body that plays a crucial role in maintaining health. Often referred to as the “sunshine vitamin,” vitamin D is synthesized in the skin in response to exposure to sunlight. However, a vitamin D deficiency can occur when we are unable to get enough of it through the sun or diet.

Figure 1 – Vitamin D, which foods contain it

How do we get vitamin D?

The main source of vitamin D for our body is exposure to sunlight. When the skin is exposed to sunlight, ultraviolet B (UVB) rays interact with the cholesterol in the skin and initiate the production of vitamin D. However, there are also foods that contain vitamin D, such as oily fish (salmon, ), egg yolks and fortified dairy products.

Role of vitamin D in our body

Vitamin D plays several important roles in our body. Some of its main effects include:

Calcium Absorption: Vitamin D promotes the absorption of calcium in the small intestine, thus contributing to healthy bones and teeth.

Immune system: Vitamin D plays a key role in regulating the immune system, helping protect us from infection and disease.

Muscle Health: Vitamin D is involved in muscle health and proper muscle function.

Mental health: Some research suggests that vitamin D may positively influence mental health and well-being.

Vitamin D deficiency: effects on our body

A vitamin D deficiency can have several negative effects on our health. Some common signs and symptoms associated with vitamin D deficiency include:

Osteoporosis and bone fragility: Vitamin D is essential for calcium absorption and bone health. A vitamin D deficiency can increase the risk of osteoporosis and bone fragility, making bones more susceptible to fractures. Muscle weakness: Vitamin D deficiency can contribute to muscle weakness and decreased strength. This can affect your ability to carry out daily activities and increase your risk of falls and injuries. Increased risk of autoimmune diseases: Some research suggests that a vitamin D deficiency might increase the risk of developing autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis and type 1 diabetes. Depression and Mood Disorders: Vitamin D could impact our cognitive function and emotional balance. A vitamin D deficiency has been associated with an increased risk of depression and mood disorders. Reduced immune resistance: Vitamin D is involved in regulating the immune system. A vitamin D deficiency could impair our ability to defend ourselves against infection and disease.

How to prevent its deficiency?

To prevent vitamin D deficiency, it is important to take a few steps:

Sun exposure: Try to spend at least 15-20 minutes a day outside, exposing your face and arms to the sun. Remember to pay attention to exposure and protect yourself with high factor sunscreens when necessary. Balanced nutrition: Make sure you consume foods rich in vitamin D, such as fatty fish, egg yolks and fortified dairy products. You may also consider taking medically supervised vitamin D supplements if needed. Medical consultation: If you are unsure about your vitamin D intake or are experiencing symptoms of deficiency, it is advisable to consult a doctor. A blood test can determine your vitamin D level and guide any interventions.

Conclusions

Vitamin D is essential for our overall well-being and plays a crucial role in several bodily functions. A vitamin D deficiency can have negative effects on bone health, the muscular system, immunity and mental well-being. Making sure you get adequate amounts of vitamin D through sun exposure, and eating a balanced diet can help prevent deficiency. If you have any concerns or symptoms, it is always advisable to consult a healthcare professional for an appropriate evaluation.

