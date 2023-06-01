Home » what happens to our body?
Health

what happens to our body?

by admin
what happens to our body?

Coffee is the norm for many individuals in the world, both early in the morning but also during the rest of the day, having become the act linked to the consumption of this drink of very ancient and “dispersed” origins over time and legend, something absolutely comparable to a actual rite. From a nutritional point of view we are almost inclined to perceive the custom of coffee more as a habit than as a form of element part of the diet, but even a limited intake in quantitative terms can have a significant impact on our diet.

Many still today consider this drink with its typical bitter sweet taste as not beneficial, even harmful, but many studies have shown, on the contrary, that consuming even part of the habit within a sufficiently balanced diet results in more benefits than problems.

But what happens if you drink three coffees in the morning?

Is three coffees in the morning good or not? Here is the perere of the nutritionist

In essence, coffee does no harm to the organism, being substantially, speaking in a very general way, a form of infusion made up of roasted coffee beans, something sufficiently natural, which a healthy organism knows how to “keep at bay”.

What makes coffee famous in terms of its impact on the body is certainly caffeine, the main element which represents the main nutrient contained not only in coffee but also in tea and in the cocoa plant, which has an important stimulating, being able to “stimulate” the attention of the nervous system.

See also  Is eating rice good or bad?

But coffee is also an important antioxidant, helping to improve heart and circulatory system health.

Furthermore, a significantly common intake, part of the coffee habit, seems to have a relevant power to reduce the percentage of neurodegenerative diseases, such as the various forms of dementia.

Even in the digestive phase it stimulates gastric secretion and helps to “invite” the body to evacuate, triggering a stimulating reaction to say the least.

The indicated consumption, in the sense of recommended, is about 3-4 coffees a day, preferably spread over the day, referring to the espresso variant, as in quantities of this type the body can assimilate all the nutritional components without problems.

However, it is not a good idea to exceed with too much coffee all at once, in the morning, especially if on an empty stomach, three coffees can stimulate an excess intake of acids and bile, and this can favor stomach acidity and acid reflux.

Better just one, and the rest during the day.

You may also like

Girl first operated on a brain vessel in...

COVID, WITHOUT VACCINE DISTURBS MONTHS AFTER Infectious diseases

Do you wake up at this time of...

Stiff person syndrome: what is the disease that...

New reference work from spitta – medicine and...

The boyfriend confesses: he wanted to burn Giulia...

Revealed the secret of the woman who does...

Diabetes therapy according to five types of disease...

More laws than home care and hospitals fill...

Lauterbach: “A good day for the German hospitals”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy