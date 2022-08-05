The food context is extremely diversified from culture to culture, and foods that are also highly appreciated in our land, in some cases can be perceived as “strange” if not downright indigestible, especially if they consist of forms of life that are not strictly part of a specific tradition .

Eating insects is still perceived as a “strange” practice, the prerogative of small populations even if in reality it constitutes an increasingly widespread normality even in not so different cultural contexts, and even in our country they are gradually starting to impose themselves, for now in niches specifications, companies that develop insect-based products or specifically raise insect species for food use. But the discussion linked to insects even in the food we are used to eating is much more frequent than we may think: what happens to eating this food?

Eating food with insects: what happens to our body, attention

This happens especially in conditions of poor hygiene but the vast majority of insects in food are those that usually lay eggs on pasta or even on wheat, before it becomes flour. In fact, there are many species that are also able to withstand very other temperatures, such as those of the pasta cooking phase.

The most common are the “flies” or the “butterflies” of pasta, generally called moth, a type of lepidoptera or butterflies that precisely have the characteristic of laying these eggs which are practically invisible to the naked eye. It is above all in the hottest periods such as the summer ones that, in conditions of humidity and poor hygiene of the shelf where we store the pasta, several generations of these insects can occur within a few days.

But what happens if we eat pasta and food with insects in general? These are not classified as parasites so the “discomfort” they cause is mainly aesthetic. However, pupae can leave residues that can lead to allergic reactions in some individuals.



