What happens to our body if we remove carbohydrates from the diet

A low carbohydrate diet is the one that many choose to lose weight quickly, but what are the real risks behind this choice?

As diet fads come and go, the low-carb diet appears to have traditional staying power.

Although it was first introduced in 1860, it became popular thanks to the controversial Atkins diet in the 70s. And continues to be in vogue with le diete paleo e cheto.

Low-carb diets are generally promoted for weight loss, reducing the risk of diabetes and metabolic syndrome, but are they really as good for the body as you think?

Carbohydrates: what happens if you eliminate them

Carbohydrates are one of three macronutrients what the body needs, along with protein and fat. Since carbohydrates are an essential macronutrient, generally this is not recommended that healthy adults cut out carbohydrates completely (unless they are on a medically supervised diet). So what happens if you avoid carbs?

Carbohydrates: what to know if we avoid them from our diet (tantasalute)You will feel low on energy. Since carbohydrates provide most of the fuel for daily activity and functioning, probably you will have less energy if you stop eating them. You may hear yourself more tired and hungry and find concentration more difficult. You may feel incredibly sluggish.You may feel dizzy and have a headache. Our brains prefer the glucose and these macronutrients provide a constant and readily available source. When you stop eating them, your body is forced to find an alternative energy source for the brain. It will switch to breakdown of fat into ketones, an alternative to glucose. This puts the body into ketosis, or a state of high ketone levels, which have side effects such as dizziness, weakness, fatigue and headaches.You may experience constipation. Because they are rich in starch, fiber and water, you may find it more difficult to eat the recommended amounts of fiber when you stop eating carbohydrates. As a reminder, fiber helps add bulk to stool and absorb water in the colon, facilitating the passage of stools, so cutting out carbs can make going to the bathroom a more unpleasant experience. Additionally, you may experience changes in digestion or other digestive problems.You could increase your health risks. Some studies have linked low-carb diets to the increase in mortality. Other research suggests that these dietary regimens may increase LDL (“bad cholesterol”) in some people.Your diet may get worse. Avoiding an entire food group is an extremely restrictive pattern that’s hard to sustain long-term. Additionally, most people with restrictive eating habits tend to eat fewer foods with phytochemicals, that offer protective factors against cancer.