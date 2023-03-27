Home Health What happens to our body if we sit more than eight hours
Health

What happens to our body if we sit more than eight hours

by admin

Those who spend eight or more hours a day sitting are 10% more likely to become obese. And a sedentary lifestyle is a risk factor for many chronic diseases. How to counter the negative effects

A sedentary lifestyle is a health hazard. The WHO has been certifying it for some time, classifying it among the main modifiable risk factors of the modern era: a harmful habit that contributes to causing up to one million deaths every year, and predisposes to the development of chronic and disabling diseases such as diabetes type 2 and obesity. Study and work, however, often force us to spend many hours of the day sitting down.

How to understand when there are too many? The last attempt in this …

See also  Healthcare: Flu Point ok, pressure on hospitals drops - Primocanale.it

You may also like

how to recognize them and deal with the...

symptoms, causes and possible therapies – breaking latest...

Carlo Urbani Day, “may his life be an...

away the most “controversial” passages

Research: one euro invested in a clinical study...

Advanced cancer research, six European projects compared

AUSL Modena – The oncologist Fabrizio Artioli retires:...

I BRING – Greetings – News – ITALY

Heart, how to do aerobic activity without risk

Strong wind alert in Milan, tree falls on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy