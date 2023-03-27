10
A sedentary lifestyle is a health hazard. The WHO has been certifying it for some time, classifying it among the main modifiable risk factors of the modern era: a harmful habit that contributes to causing up to one million deaths every year, and predisposes to the development of chronic and disabling diseases such as diabetes type 2 and obesity. Study and work, however, often force us to spend many hours of the day sitting down.
See also Medicine, start of the degree course at the Lum of Bari. Hope: "An investment to improve the quality of life"