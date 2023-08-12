What happens to our body when we take methamphetamine? The whole truth about this devastating substance

This drug, made famous in Italy by the TV series Breaking Bad, brings with it truly devastating effects on the body.

methamphetamine it is a substance widely used by the United States, but really dangerous for anyone who uses it. Its peculiarity is to cause the brain high doses of dopamine, neurotransmitter, as well as a molecule of pleasure and gratification. All very nice except that getting addicted is very easy, fast and can lead to a short-term deadly overdose.

This substance comes from the family of amphetamines, it is white in colour, odorless and with a bitter taste. It is a lab-created drug that was first synthesized by a Japanese chemist Nagai Nagayoshi towards the end of the 1800s. Initially it was used as a drug to counteract disorders such as narcolepsy and asthma, but the boom in its consumption occurred during the Second World War. The factions dosed meth to troops to keep them awake and alert during fighting. However, after the war, its use spread among the population and the US government was forced to make it illegal in the 1970s.

As mentioned above, in Italy and in Europe it is (fortunately) little used. In our country, other types of amphetamines are taken more frequently, such as methylenedioxymethamphetamine, known as MD, MDMA, Ecstasy, which, however, has different effects from methamphetamine. To explain to us what the reactions and consequences of taking it is Andrea Moccia and the chemist Dena, with a video on the scientific channel of Geopop.

What happens to the body if you abuse methamphetamine (tantasalute.it)

As explained by Dena, pure methamphetamine is white and can be taken in different ways: either orally, diluted in alcohol or water, but snorted, smoked and by injection. This substance is capable of quickly reach the brainthus increasing the amount of dopamine, molecule of pleasure and gratification. “This happens because it stimulates its production and because it prevents it from being reabsorbed” Dena explains. In addition to the reduction in fatigue and appetite, from increased concentration and alertness, the body presents several immediate signals. The pupil they dilate, the body temperature gets up and there salivation decreases, causing dry mouth. However, what makes one shiver, as explained by Dema, are the long-term effects.

We assume that these consequences are very rapid, given the speed of reaching habituation, thus causing, serious personal problems. The primary disturbances are of a psychic and psychological nature, including anxiety, paranoia and insomnia. Up to physical problems. “The meth addict – explains the chemist – can be recognized very easily: sunken face, wrinkled skin and lesions on the body and face”. However, physical injuries are often caused by psychological factors, ie delusional hallucinations. “One of the most frequent hallucinations from methamphetamine users is delusional parasitosis, that is, the sensation of feeling insects crawling under the skin, causing an absurd itch”.

What are the devastating effects of methamphetamine (tantasalute.it)

In addition to excessive scratching, the teeth are affected due to reduced salivation which inevitably leads to an excessive production of bacteria. Finally, habituation is very common, leading the person to require ever higher doses because the body is no longer able to produce dopamine, even with the intake of the drug itself. In short, it goes without saying that this can lead to an overdose resulting in death. To conclude the explanation, Andrea Moccia tries to sensitize young people with a sentence: “Let’s stay away from drugs, let’s make love, it’s better and perhaps even more satisfying”.