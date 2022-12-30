Broccoli, whose botanical name is Brassica oleracea, belongs to the Brassicaceae family, which includes more than 3,000 species. These include cauliflower, cabbage, radish and mustard. Nuts, on the other hand, are rich in unsaturated fats and vitamins. For this reason, according to research published in “National Library of Medicine“, keep the arteries clean and help the heart.

What happens to people who eat broccoli and walnuts 10 minutes before bed? Broccoli is not always good when eaten before bed. They have insoluble fibers which can cause digestive problems. If steamed and eaten 2 hours before falling asleep, they also help good rest. Walnuts, on the other hand, offer tryptophan which is an important amino acid in the production of serotonin. This substance carries melatonin which is the hormone that regulates sleep-wake rhythm. Eating foods rich in tryptophan, such as nuts, improve sleep quality and duration.

Is broccoli good for the lungs? According to some scientific research, the antioxidants found in broccoli act on the cells of the bronchial epithelium. In this way they limit the damage caused by oxidative stress. In the lungs this can cause inflammation which can lead to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease which is a respiratory disease. Antioxidants limit this inflammation and help patients suffering from this disease. Walnuts are also good for the lungs. According to “Journal of American College of Nutrition” the omega-3s they possess fight asthma but also other respiratory ailments. Among the fruits that are good for the lungs we suggest apricots. They have a high vitamin A content which is good for the linings of the airways. This reduces the risk of lung infections. Even berries such as blueberries have a good amount of antioxidants that cause benefits to the respiratory tract.

How to cook broccoli with nuts? With the stems and leaves of broccoli you can make a very tasty pesto. It gets even better with the addition of dried fruit. Simply blanch the stems and leaves in hot water. Immediately afterwards put them in a mixer together with two handfuls of dried fruit kernels. Add salt, two tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil, a clove of garlic and a pound of Parmesan. Mix well. You get an excellent pesto to season your favorite pasta. This pesto is a condiment that is easy to make but good in terms of its success. It has a very delicate flavour. Those who want to add more flavor can add black olives and even dried tomatoes.