Eating raw or undercooked meat is the new culinary trend worldwide, but this can also involve risks. However, it should first be remembered that in order to be able to evaluate good raw meat, it is essential that it is soft and moderately lean.

What happens to people who eat raw meat? Here is the answer

In fact, eating raw meat is an eating behavior that can sometimes be unhygienic or even risky. The most frequent diseases are toxoplasmosis, trichinellosis and Salmonella, Listeria and Escherichia coli infections. In fact, even if the meat we eat is subject to many controls, from breeding to processing, due to its protein, sugar and fat content it is a perfect breeding ground for the growth of bacteria and parasites which can put at risk precisely our health.

And every month, especially in the summer when it’s hot, hospitals catalog dozens of cases of poisoning due to the consumption of raw or undercooked meat. However, the risk is not the same for all meats. In fact, for example that of beef, usually involves less risk than that of chicken or pork. In any case, if you really want to eat raw meat, the health authorities suggest limiting the exposure of food to room temperature to the lowest risk before consumption, as well as keeping everything raw separate from what is cooked, as for for example also the cutlery, the chopping board or the dishes used on the table.

So eating a fresh tartare, for example, doesn’t hurt, but you have to do it carefully. However, as far as the digestibility of the food is reviewed, if compared to that of medium-cooked meat, however considered with the due differences between the preparations, it is quite compromised. Heat facilitates protein denaturation at least as much as chewing and the acid reaction of hydrochloric acid and pepsin secreted in the stomach. Therefore, properly cooked meat is more digestible than raw meat.

Therefore we can conclude by saying that more than from a nutritional point of view, consuming raw meat differs from a diet based on cooked foods mainly for food hygiene. It is possible that you have already heard someone say to advise a pregnant woman against eating sausages and salted or raw meats.