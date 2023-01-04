Broccoli is tasty, good for health and can be used in many dishes. Unlike other vegetables, broccoli is eaten not the leaves but their inflorescences. Broccoli can be eaten alone but also together with other foods. Broccoli and bananas are a winning combination because together they prevent the relapse of Crohn’s disease.

Are bananas good for the intestines? Bananas contain butyric acid which has a soothing effect and regulates the intestinal mucosa. For this it brings the rebalancing of the intestinal flora and normalizes the functions of the colon. Bananas are also good for the mind because they are a mine of mineral salts headed by potassium and magnesium which tone up the brain. For this to happen, however, you need to eat natural bananas. They generally come from distant countries where fertilizers and pesticides are used without any rules. Those important from African countries often contain toxic pesticides that are bad for the body.

Eat bananas 10 minutes before sleep. Bananas are rich in magnesium which relaxes the muscles and therefore helps you fall asleep faster especially in adulthood. One medium-sized banana contains about 34 milligrams of magnesium. This mineral promotes the production of melatonin which is a hormone that is produced during the sleep cycle. If produced before sleep, it reduces the time needed to fall asleep and at the same time improves the quality of sleep. Magnesium also reduces cortisol levels in the blood. Cortisol is known as the stress hormone. Bananas also bring tryptophan which improves the quality of sleep and also increases the duration of rest because it decreases annoying nocturnal awakenings. All this because our body transforms tryptophan into serotonin which is another hormone well known for regulating sleep like melatonin.

What happens to those who eat broccoli with bananas? Scientists at Liverpool University have discovered that some types of soluble fiber prevent some bacteria from sticking to the walls of the intestine. Thanks to this they fight Crohn’s disease which is a disease of the digestive system which among its symptoms has diarrhea, vomiting, weight loss and cramps. Bananas and broccoli have the same amount of fiber. In one hectogram there are about 2.6 grams. Beware of broccoli because they possess purines that are broken down into uric acid by our body. For this reason they become unsuitable for those suffering from hyperuricemia or uricuria. Broccoli, on the other hand, should be avoided by those suffering from gastritis and intestinal problems because they contain fibers, oligosaccharides and polyols.