Anyone who doesn’t wash regularly is at great risk: this is what happens to our body if we don’t adopt minimum hygiene measures.

The question isn’t a nice one, but it’s useless to go around too much: what happens to our body if we wash little, or don’t wash at all? Many think that there are no consequences, apart from the very unpleasant smells that we would inflict on those around us. But that’s actually not the case.

If you don’t wash yourself, in fact, our body undergoes a series of changes that mainly affect the skin, which is a sort of colony of microorganisms. The main effects of lack of personal hygiene are well known: skin infections at best, dermatitis neglecta at worst.

The reaction of the human body to lack of hygiene

The flora present in the epidermis is composed of fungi and bacteria (the latter can be of different types and present variations that depend on climate and age) and performs a whole series of functions. Washing serves precisely to keep the proliferation of fungi and bacteria under control: if we stop doing it, they can reproduce uncontrollably.

Not only that: in the absence of minimum hygiene measures, pathogenic microorganisms stop having a positive effect on the health of our body, making us more susceptible to external bacteria and fungi. After several days without a shower, both internal changes occur, such as those associated with metabolism, and (and they are most) external, related to the skin.

Here are the main ones:

Slowing down of metabolism . Washing is also a stimulus to internal cellular processes. Without proper sanitation, energy generation processes slow down.

. Washing is also a stimulus to internal cellular processes. Without proper sanitation, energy generation processes slow down. Accumulation of dead cells in the epidermis . New cells cannot replace old ones, which also reduces sebum production. In people with acne this is a serious problem.

. New cells cannot replace old ones, which also reduces sebum production. In people with acne this is a serious problem. Skin infections due to the proliferation of pathogenic microorganisms.

due to the proliferation of pathogenic microorganisms. Bad smelldue to the accumulation of bacteria that store residues of dead cells that putrefy.

It deserves a separate discussion dermatitis neglecta, which manifests itself as pigmented patches on the skin, of a certain consistency and with a high concentration of sebum. There are also localized variants, for example surgical scars that are not washed because the area is sore. Treatment is based on simple cleansing and no antibiotics are needed.

Having said all this, care must also be taken not to overdo the opposite behavior: washing too much is just as harmful and counterproductive for the health of our skin and our body in general. The risk of skin irritation, just to name one, is always around the corner. As always, the right middle ground must be sought…

