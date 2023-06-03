Home » What happens to the body if you eat an apple before breakfast
Health

What happens to the body if you eat an apple before breakfast

What happens to the body if you eat an apple before breakfast

We all know that eating fruit is good for you, but maybe we don’t imagine the beneficial “power” of an apple before breakfast.

The first meal of the day, breakfast, can be made up of the most varied foods, and each culture understands it differently. If we try to adopt new habits, however, we can reap numerous health benefits.

Let’s talk specifically about eat fruit for breakfast, before eating other foods. A diet rich in natural sugars, vitamins and fibers it is undoubtedly to be preferred to those based on industrial products, even if the classic “croissant and cappuccino” is one of the breakfasts we love the most.

Fortunately, the idea that you have to make sacrifices to stay fit is largely outdated. Today we have a lot of information disclosed by nutritionists that we can refer to. And of course improve our well-being. So let’s go and find out right now. What benefits can consuming an apple every morning bring?: some are intuitive while others are truly unprecedented.

Here’s what happens when you eat an apple before other foods, starting with breakfast

We all agree that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Regardless of our diet, though, we can try an alternative which, according to experts, it will offer us more than an advantage.

Prefer apples as soon as you wake up it will prevent us, first of all, from having hunger attacks during the morning, to which we often give in by eating unhealthy snacks.

Indeed, the apple gives immediate energy to the organism, but not only; activates functions that break down glucose and that balance the blood sugar level, also speeding up the metabolism. We will therefore have fewer peaks and a double advantage: we will consume calories more easily.

Experts advise, among other things, to prefer green apples, very rich in vitamins C, antioxidants, potassium and mineral salts. With a simple gesture like biting into a juicy apple as soon as you wake up, we will protect ourselves from diabetes, heart attacks and strokes.

That’s not all, because now let’s move on to the “secondary” beneficial effects that await us if we try to have breakfast this way. Apples, in addition to valuable nutrients, contain many fibers: eating them with the peel we also stimulate the production of saliva and that even helps inoral hygiene.

Obviously a single apple or two is not enough to guarantee all the energy you need in the morning, but there are some delicious recipes that we can try right away. Experts advise to have breakfast with smoothies of apples, bananas and kiwisor to add someavenain order to offer the body more nutrients.

We can also prepare one Apple piepaying attention to the amount of sugar, but with a light recipe we’ll fix that too. All that remains is to try to eat breakfast in a different way and observe the benefits in the body.

