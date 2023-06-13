What happens to the body if you eat popcorn often? The answer you don’t expect

Have you ever wondered what happens to the body if you eat popcorn often? Are they bad for the body or are they allies of your health? What does popcorn contain? If you are curious to know the answer to these and other questions, you just have to continue reading this article, perhaps even while you are munching on popcorn.

Is popcorn bad for our body?

According to US researchers, eating i popped corn kernels it’s good for our body, because like fruit and vegetables they are rich in antioxidants.

Eating large quantities of popcorn therefore it would not have any contraindications for our health, but on the contrary it would have beneficial effects.

What do popcorn contain?

As the name itself says (in English pop means “to burst” and corn means corn), i pop-corn they are kernels of corn that have burst due to heat. Cooked in a non-stick pan and with the addition of a drizzle of oil, it only takes a few minutes to have the perfect snack to munch on in front of the TV. They are usually sprinkled with salt, but there are many variations (caramel, chocolate, honey or butter).

We often tend to believe that eating popcorn is bad for your health, in fact they are rich in fiber, antioxidants, vitamin B, manganese, magnesium and polyphenols.

What are the benefits

If you are wondering what happens to the body if you eat popcorn often, the answer is not unique, since the effects of this food on our body are numerous. First of all, popcorn is good for the digestion, because they contain bran, germ and endosperm (like whole grains and rice). Being rich in fibre, promote intestinal motility and counteract constipation. Fiber also helps lower cholesterol levels and reduce the occurrence of heart attacks.

Secondly being rich antioxidantshelp our body fight free radicals and help prevent diseases such as cancer, but also the appearance of wrinkles and blemishes on the skin.

Eating popcorn it helps to have the feeling of satiety and therefore to eat less.

The presence of zinc is important for male health and fertility, but also for regulating mood.

What to avoid when you eat popcorn often?

I benefits of popcorn listed above are valid if the addition of salt, sugar, butter, caramel or honey is not exceeded. We must avoid prepackaged popcorn to be made in the microwave, because they are rich in additives and low in polyphenols, but also rich in salt and saturated fat.

Popcorn, eaten in portions like 35-40 grams, is not fattening and is considered one healthy snacks (if eaten plain without adding butter, salt, melted cheese or various syrups).

Specifically, a 100-gram portion of popcorn contains 400 calories and 70% carbohydrates (essentially starches), 15% fiber and 12% protein and only 4% fat. The problem comes from the condiments used which cancel out all the health benefits of this delicious afternoon and evening snack, perhaps on a weekend at home in front of a good movie.