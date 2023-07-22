What happens to the brain if we never take a break from work? Doctors sound the alarm

Not being able to take your mind off work can negatively affect our well-being. Let’s find out why together.

In an increasingly competitive and globalized world, many of us are forced to remain extremely focused on our professional careers. This culture of “incessant work” can negatively affect on our health and well-being. Still, the human brain is a remarkably complex organ that needs periods of rest to function at its best. When we are constantly focused or worried about something, the brain stays in one state of hyperactivity. This lack of rest can lead to mental exhaustion, also known as burnout.

During moments of disconnection, our brain has an extraordinary opportunity to regenerate. This process of repair and renewal is critical to maintaining long-term mental health. When we rest, we strengthen memories, improving our learning ability getting rid of stress accumulated. Studies have shown that taking time to relax and disconnect from everyday worries can lead to increased creativity, productivity, and overall well-being. So, sometimes disconnecting is not only important for our brain health, but it can also improve our quality of life.

What is Burn Out Syndrome: Everything you need to know

Work burnout, also known as “sindrome da Burnout”, is a condition of chronic and persistent stress linked to the professional context. L’World Health Organization (WHO) has recognized burnout as a “employment phenomenon” and defines it as a syndrome that occurs due to an incorrectly managed physical and emotional tension. Symptoms include psychological exhaustion and difficulty starting or tackling new projects. The term comes from the English expression “to burn out“, which literally means “burn out or burn out”.

The symptoms of occupational burnout

The physical symptoms of burnout can manifest in a variety of ways and often includechronic fatiguethe muscle tension eh sleep problems. Starting the day feeling tired or having difficulty getting things done can be a clear sign that you are experiencing too much stress at work. Insomnia and a feeling of pressure in the chest or palpitations can be signs of accumulated anxiety. Similarly, difficulty relaxing or “disconnecting” from work during leisure time may indicate that you are experiencing burnout.

Psychological symptoms, on the other hand, can be just as debilitating as physical ones. The mood swingsfor example, they can range from an excess of irritability to moments of sadness o apathy. These emotional fluctuations can make managing relationships difficult both in the workplace and in personal life. It is important to remember that this phenomenon is not just a matter of “overcome” a stressful time. It is a serious condition that may require the intervention of a professional in the sector.

