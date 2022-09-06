The eggplants they have many factors in favor of our well-being. These vegetables purple-skinned are known for their low calorie intake. Eggplants are in fact made up of a lot water and fiberwhich facilitate intestinal health and are able to free us from accumulated toxins.

But can they be consumed when suffering from gastritis? Let’s find out together.

What Happens to Eating Eggplants When You Have Gastritis

The gastritis it is an inflammation of the stomach lining. When this is subjected to this condition, food processing is somewhat reduced.

Treatment for the gastritis provides for the use of specific drugs and a suitable diet, in which certain are prohibited vegetables and fruit. The aubergines, in this case, must be introduced into the diet according to certain standards. In this article we find out when you can consume them eggplant if you suffer from gastritis.

As we mentioned earlier, the eggplant contain a large amount of fibrewhich improves intestinal health and activates the stomach. Therefore, this vegetable is recommended in case of gastritis with reduced gastric acid secretion. On the other hand, if acid quantity is greater, the consumption of eggplant can make the disease worse, causing severe inconvenience. This is because the vitamin C irritates the nerve endings and stimulates the secretion of gastric juices. It is therefore better to avoid vegetables.

So he suffers from gastritis it is advisable to eat young fruits with a minimum content of seeds and tender pulp. A specialist can also prescribe the type of diet suitable and indicating the number of meals.

Eggplants in the case of chronic gastritis.

In the case of chronic gastritis it is allowed to eat eggplant in small portions, about 200-300 g each. Beware of do not add onions fresh or garlic, mayonnaise, and hot spices. These products aggravate the patient’s condition.

Properly prepared food generally allows you to normalize the condition, eliminating discomfort. In the case of eggplantknowing that theirs pulp has a porous structure and capable of absorb a lot of oilit is best to avoid frying. With gastritis, stewed, baked, steamed and boiled vegetables are the best choice for health!

In conclusion

Regardless of the state of the gastrointestinal tract, the eggplant they should be eaten when young, with the seeds still small and soft. The age of the vegetable is determined by the skin and the stem.

How do you recognize a young eggplant? These vegetables have a green stem and a smooth, dark purple skin with no brown spots.