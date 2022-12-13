Home Health what happens to those who eat it before sleeping? Incredible
Health

what happens to those who eat it before sleeping? Incredible

by admin
what happens to those who eat it before sleeping? Incredible

Broccoli is the flower of the Brassica oleracea plant. It is an Italian variety that belongs to the Cruciferae family. They have a very delicate taste but not everyone accepts to eat them easily. To bring the good ones to the table, they must be green and not yellow. The stem must be intact, tender but not woody. The leaves must always be green and not withered.

Broccoli soup: what happens to those who eat it before sleeping?

Broccoli soup is a winter dish. In fact, broccoli ripen in autumn between October and January. Care must be taken not to eat broccoli before bed because it contains insoluble fiber and is digested in about two hours. For this they can hinder sleep.

Eat tryptophan-rich protein the night before bed. They help the body produce melatonin. This substance helps those who suffer to fall asleep. Tryptophan is found most notably in dairy products but also in eggs, fish, turkey, squash and beans. Bananas, rice and extra virgin olive oil are rich in melatonin.

You need to eat broccoli soup at least two hours before sleeping to avoid problems sleeping.

The many fibers found in broccoli increase the sense of satiety. The few calories they contain, on the other hand, make them an ideal food for those who are on a diet. They have vitamin K and choline which slow mental decline and are good for the brain. They also provide folic acid which prevents Alzheimer’s and depression.

Vegetable soup is good for you. It is purifying and moisturizing, detoxifies and helps to lose weight. You just have to pay attention to the amount of salt you put in the soup. In fact, salt promotes heart failure and hypertension. It is not indicated with kidney disease and osteoporosis. Salt should be used in moderation because it causes heartburn and reflux.

See also  Politically incorrect but in the most correct way possible: what will the new GTA VI look like?

You may also like

«Many cases, we are on tilt»

Seasonal flu is worse: Trentino people in bed...

Wine and fruit to counteract cognitive decline, a...

Ospedale Di Venere in Bari, the new centers...

symptoms and how you get infected. «He is...

Diarrhea drug used as hangover cure, doctors: ‘Out...

Too much sodium and too little potassium risks...

the study of the sources can improve…

Pellet, almost all the parties are asking for...

Dies of meningitis after a party: fear among...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy