Broccoli is the flower of the Brassica oleracea plant. It is an Italian variety that belongs to the Cruciferae family. They have a very delicate taste but not everyone accepts to eat them easily. To bring the good ones to the table, they must be green and not yellow. The stem must be intact, tender but not woody. The leaves must always be green and not withered.

Broccoli soup: what happens to those who eat it before sleeping?

Broccoli soup is a winter dish. In fact, broccoli ripen in autumn between October and January. Care must be taken not to eat broccoli before bed because it contains insoluble fiber and is digested in about two hours. For this they can hinder sleep.

Eat tryptophan-rich protein the night before bed. They help the body produce melatonin. This substance helps those who suffer to fall asleep. Tryptophan is found most notably in dairy products but also in eggs, fish, turkey, squash and beans. Bananas, rice and extra virgin olive oil are rich in melatonin.

You need to eat broccoli soup at least two hours before sleeping to avoid problems sleeping.

The many fibers found in broccoli increase the sense of satiety. The few calories they contain, on the other hand, make them an ideal food for those who are on a diet. They have vitamin K and choline which slow mental decline and are good for the brain. They also provide folic acid which prevents Alzheimer’s and depression.

Vegetable soup is good for you. It is purifying and moisturizing, detoxifies and helps to lose weight. You just have to pay attention to the amount of salt you put in the soup. In fact, salt promotes heart failure and hypertension. It is not indicated with kidney disease and osteoporosis. Salt should be used in moderation because it causes heartburn and reflux.