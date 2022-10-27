Autumn has now arrived for a month and now it is time for pumpkin. The typical vegetable of this colorful season is also the symbol of the Halloween party, as well as being a really tasty food and above all ideal for the preparation of many recipes since it has different nutritional and even therapeutic properties, still too little known today. and underestimate. There pumpkin in fact it contains principles and substances considered fundamental for the prevention of pathologies cardiovascularas it is able to contribute to the maintenance of low levels of arterial hypertension, cholesterol and diabetes, all risk factors for our heart.

The pumpkin comes from the Cucurbitaceae family, a type of herbaceous plants that originated in Central America. It is distinguished from other vegetables by its yellow-orange color and its shape, which can be round or oval. The structure of the pumpkin it is instead made up of the pulp, seeds and peel. The pulp contains carotenoids, including beta-carotene, lutein and zeaxanthin: it is a group of antioxidant substances that perform beneficial functions for our body, including the control of arterial hypertension.

The seeds are rich in fiber, magnesium, iron and essential fats such as Omega 3 and Omega 6, which help protect the arteries from the formation of fats that could deposit on the walls, generating atherosclerosis. the pathology often responsible for strokes and heart attacks. Also there peel it should not be discarded from cooking and preparations as it contains nutrients with antibiotic properties, really essential for fighting infections or inflammation of blood and tissues.

This vegetable is also a food low calorie which can be particularly valuable for the prevention and treatment of diabetes; several studies conducted in the United States of America have in fact shown that the pumpkin keeps the blood sugar in perfect balance, influencing the sugar metabolism, so much so that some researchers are even hypothesizing its official use in the actual treatment of diabetes.

The consumption of pumpkin, even two / three times a week, can be of great help to better protect the health of the heart and arteries from the development of various ailments that could have very serious consequences. But let’s not forget the importance of relying on a cardiologist who can properly evaluate the overall state of health and give the right advice regarding prevention that does not only affect nutrition, but also habits and lifestyle.