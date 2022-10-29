Il cholesterol is an organic compound that belongs to the family of steroid lipids which in our organism carries out various biological functions, considered important and essential. It is a component of cell membranes, of which it regulates the fluidity and permeability; it is the precursor of vitamin D, of both male and female steroid hormones such as testosterone, progesterone, cortisol etc .; of bile salts. When cholesterol circulates in our blood in higher concentrations than it should, it becomes an archenemy for the good health of our body.

Like all tough opponents, the high cholesterol it can be defeated by knowing it well and using the information acquired to develop defensive and counterattack strategies. In fact, those who suffer from high cholesterol should follow a correct low-fat diet, which means that it is always better to avoid the consumption of all those foods preserved in oil, including tuna fish. Tuna is probably one of the most consumed fish of all in our country, due to its quality-price ratio, its goodness and versatility in the kitchen.

It is sold both fresh in the fish market and canned in oil and natural and the latter is the best and is an excellent ally for all those who try to lower their levels of cholesterol. What’s really in the cans of tuna fish? Among the vitamins and minerals, 100 g of well-drained tuna in oil provide: 62.3 g of water; 25.2 g of protein; 8.1 g of lipids; 65 mg of cholesterol. But what is it good for, in general, to eat tuna? It is a low-fat fish but very rich in iodine, potassium and phosphorus.

It is also rich in polyunsaturated fatty acids of the omega-3 series which strongly contribute to giving beneficial effects on the cardiovascular system, also determining a reduction in total cholesterol and an increase in the good one, called HDL. It is also particularly useful for all menopausal women. What happens if you eat canned tuna everyday suffering from Cholesterol? Like any other food, it would be good not to overdo the quantities since, in this case, speaking of fish, we know that it contains relatively high levels of mercurioso its consumption could be potentially harmful to our body, if above three portions a week.