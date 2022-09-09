It may seem incredible, but the human body recognizes the moments before death very well: the latest medical discovery explains what happens when we are about to die

The body smells death and sends signals that indicate when the time is approaching. There is one of five senses which is more “sensitive” than the others when it comes to death. And it is he who warns that our time has now come.

The discovery was made by doctors Ilan Shrira and Arnaud Wisman, respectively doctors of the psychology departments of the universities of Arkansas and Kent. The key point of their discovery is the presence of one molecule call putrescein: this is how the warning of impending death represents.

This is what happens when we are about to die: the signal is clear

To “smell” death is precisely the naso. As for animals, the nose is the most important sensory organ for people too: it helps to recognize imminent dangers or chemical stimuli in the environment. What he feels in the event of near death is just one chemical stimulus, triggered by putrescein, the molecule that the body releases when the putrefaction process starts, following the decay of amino acids. It is she who puts us on alert.

Read also: The smartphones that emit the most radiation: the models

The two doctors studied the instinctive reactions people have when exposed to this molecule. The human nose identifies it and reacts both consciously and unconsciously. Some experiments have shown how people’s reaction to the presence of putrescein in the air causes them to move away, even though they don’t know that the molecule has been sprayed. The first instincttherefore, is to run away: the nose warns one feeling of danger.

Read also: Why you get fat for no reason: 5 hidden causes

Another reaction triggered by the release of putrescein is level cerebral: a diametrically opposite mechanism is triggered in the human brain with respect to pheromones. This response arises at the antipodes together with that linked to intimacy and the loving interpersonal relationship.