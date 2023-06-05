What happens to your body if you eat one banana a day

“An apple a day keeps the doctor away” goes the famous saying, but have you ever wondered what happens if we eat a banana a day?

In the common imagination we know that the fruit provides great benefits to our body thanks to the contribution of vitamins of each group, but we don’t know exactly what happens to our body. Have you ever wondered, for example, what happens to our body if we eat? a banana a day? Something truly spectacular.

Except for special diets and diets, hardly anyone is used to always eating the same dishes every day with a certain regularity, but in some cases it is a must. To get used to our body well you need to change your diet and don’t eat the same type of food all the time, but as far as fruit is concerned, an exception can be made. Eating a banana a dayFor example, we can greatly improve our health by carrying numerous benefits to our body.

Bananas don’t make you fat, but watch the quantities

One of the most common mistakes people make is thinking that there are foods that make you fat and others that make you lose weight, but that’s not really the case. Clearly there are healthy foods like fruit and vegetables and less healthy foods like sweets and fats, but the secret is all in the amount. If you don’t exaggerate with the quantities you can eat everything and not gain weight out of the blue, quite the contrary you can even lose weight: this is also the case for banana.

The banana is very underrated compared to other more common types of fruit such as orange or apple because it is believed to make you fat, but in reality it can also help in weight loss diets. This is because it is a fruit rich in fiber and protein that help us lengthen our desire for satiety and therefore eat less during the day.

Another great benefit of bananas is the maintenance of intestinal health given that thanks to the resistant starch of this fruit it manages to nourish the microbiome.

A panacea for the skin too since the banana is a fruit rich in mineral salts, such as manganese which helps the formation of collagen.

Then how to forget the potassiumthe cornerstone of bananas: this chemical element helps our Heart, keeping blood pressure under control and lowers the risk of heart disease. In short, bananas are a real panacea for our entire body and even for them the saying to eat one a day to keep the doctor away is valid.