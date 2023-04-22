What happens to your body if you eat too much sugar? You’d do well to know

Too much sugar makes you fat, but not only. According to important studies the consequences could be worse than expected!

A healthy and balanced diet is the goal to achieve, but it becomes a problem when you can’t do without some substances. As if it were drugs, too much sugar they are a major detriment for many reasons. We’re not just talking about getting fat, because this is news that everyone knows. The truth we are about to tell concerns an in-depth study and all related problems to a diet too sugary!

Those who suffer from diabetes, colon disorders, and many other stomach problems, know very well the harm they can cause to their body when they ingest “three poisons”. Perhaps it is a somewhat catastrophic and alarming wording, but it is dear to the American population which makes these ingredients the cause of the greatest problems.

It is clear that taking these products in small doses does not harm your health. The problem occurs when they are ingested beyond the required quantities. Because if you say no to white flour, you also need to contain salt, and with it all the sugars present in food which are consumed. So, it’s not just about toppings, it’s about attention to quality.

Too much sugar, here are the worst consequences!

By quality we are not saying that only expensive products are the best. When shopping, take the value for money in relation to percentage of salts and sugars present in the food you buy. Too much sugar is bad for so many reasons, and it is studio the result of the work of two teams, one Chinese and one American, makes one clear really tragic situation. Many diseases are caused by this poor diet.

According to the study published in the British Medical Journal you shouldn’t ingest more than 6 teaspoons of sugars a day. If you exceed it, your health is seriously compromised. Because the risks of obesity increase, but with them also those of contracting permanent damage that cause worrying pathologies. The West China Hospital of Sichuan University has Dr Yin Huang, which reaches the conclusion in question after having carried out over 73 meta-analyses, for a total of 8600 studies.

All the pathologies associated with excessive sugar consumption: it’s disturbing

High sugar consumption is associated with well 18 endocrine/metabolic pathologies. Such as diabetes, metabolic syndrome, obesity, gout, without forgetting others 10 cardiovascularsuch as strokes, heart attacks and high blood pressure. It also follows the onset of tumors breast, liver, pancreas and prostate. There are also pathologies neuropsichiatriche like depression, liverworts with fatty liver, and finally also asthma and bone problems. In short, there are about 45 diseases! The troubles don’t end there.

Those who drink carbonated drinks gain weight more, while those who ingest too much sugar accumulate ectopic fat, the most dangerous! We are not talking about adipose tissue, but about fat attached to the organs. If there is fat in the heart, muscles and liver, they are malfunctioning. Given that according to the study, 25 g of sugar would increase the risk of pancreatic cancer by 22%, by doing two calculations it is possible to define that this quantity corresponds to about 6 teaspoons of sugar.

Also l’OMS reiterates that it limits sugar consumption to 10% of daily calories. The warning applies to adults, but also to the little ones, given that especially children become addicted to sugar.

