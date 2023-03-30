What can happen to you if you start following the so-called “fruit-based diet” based only on fruit? Here are the changes in just one week.

The fruitarian diet is a subset of the vegan diet and consists, as can easily be understood, of eating mainly fruit. In a fruitarian diet, raw fruit makes up 50% to 75% of the foods consumed. This is one of the most restrictive eating patterns around, and the risk of malnutrition is high, despite the nutritional quality of most fruits. This is why it is not recommended by health and nutrition experts.

As should be well known by now, the human body needs different nutrients to stay active and healthy. Excluding carbohydrates, proteins and other elements essential to the proper functioning of the body from the diet is obviously unhealthy. But what can happen in just one week if we choose to follow the strict fruitarian diet?

Fruitarian diet: what happens in just one week

If you’ve always been used to eating a variety of foods, the sudden switch to a fruitarian diet may leave you feeling more tired and weary from the first week. You may notice a rapid deflation of the belly and a slimming of the buttocks and hips. However, it must be said that the most negative effects of this type of very restrictive diet can be seen in the long run. Slowly, in fact, the nutritional deficiencies they will be felt more and more.

Our body needs proteins and fats, two essential macronutrients that are almost completely absent in the fruitarian diet. Additionally, cutting out grains puts you at risk for vitamin B deficiencies, while cutting out dairy products and vegetables can put you at risk for deficiencies in calcium and other important vitamins and minerals. Cutting out animal products can also lead to vitamin B-12 deficiency. These nutritional deficiencies can lead to complications such as anemia, fatigue, immune disorders, kidney and pancreas complications, and osteoporosis.

A fruitarian diet can also (and especially) be dangerous for people with diabetes, because eating large amounts of fruit can raise blood sugar levels. Not to mention, the fruitarian diet is likely to lead you into easy binges and will foster messy eating. Although you may lose weight quickly at first, you will quickly regain the lost pounds once you go back to eating normally (because your body will ask for it). In short, there is really no valid reason to follow this poor diet, even for just one week.