From first bite to expulsion: this is what happens to the body and muscles when we eat protein. And even when we exaggerate…

Eugene Spagnuolo – Milano

Just take a look at the supermarket shelves to understand how much proteins are considered increasingly essential in our diet. Driven by food fads such as paleo and keto, in the last 10 years, they have become the macronutrient par excellence, the one we can’t get enough of. And it’s actually true that consuming adequate protein is essential for strength and lean mass, as well as immune, intestinal and bone health. But like everything else, moderation is always the key: it is good for a nutrition expert to suggest the ideal amount for our needs. In the meantime, what happens to our body when we eat protein?

Proteins: what happens when we eat them — Here are the steps that proteins complete in our body, from the first bite… to the exit.

As soon as we bite into grilled chicken, cheese or a plate of beans, stomach acids and intestinal enzymes break down the proteins these foods contain into amino acids (the building blocks of protein).

In the meantime, ghrelin levels lower, a hormone produced primarily in the stomach and small intestine, which circulates in the bloodstream and sends signals to the brain that stimulate appetite. Therefore, by eating a balanced meal with the right amount of protein, we feel fuller and more satisfied.

Not only that: proteins require more energy to be digested, metabolized and used than carbohydrates and fats. This creates a thermal effect in the body. Translation: we burn calories already by digesting protein.

The amino acids are then absorbed through the walls of the small intestine and enter the bloodstream. In addition to helping build muscle, these small bricks serve to produce, maintain and repair proteins throughout the body, including antibodies, hormones and neurotransmitters.

The extra amino acids aren't stored for much longer than 24 hours (that's why we should be eating protein every day), so once the body has used what it needs, the leftovers go to the liver. There, some is converted into glucose and used as a fuel source. The nitrogen by-products from amino acid degradation are ultimately excreted in the urine.

The negative effects of too much protein — If a right amount of protein has a beneficial effect on our health, the constant consumption of protein quantities that far exceed our needs could give rise to unpleasant side effects. Some of these are mild in the short term; others manifest themselves over the longer term and largely depend on the type of protein sources we consume. Here they are.

Dehydration and increased thirst. Unlike carbohydrates and fats, proteins contain nitrogen which must be removed and converted into urea before the body can use the amino acids in a protein. The kidneys filter urea from the blood and remove it from the body in the form of urine. This means that higher protein intake requires more water or fluids to help the kidneys do their job. And if fluid intake doesn't keep up with the demands of the kidneys, the hypothalamus will trigger our thirst response to encourage us to consume fluids.

Constipation. Increasing protein often means substituting protein foods for those high in carbohydrates such as fruits, grains, legumes and some vegetables. These changes can dramatically reduce your fiber intake, which is why constipation is common when following high-protein, low-carb diets.

Bad breath. Low-carb diets require replacing carbohydrate calories by increasing protein and fat intake to get enough energy, with the goal of putting the body in ketosis and bad breath is a side effect. The changes are due to an accumulation of ketoacids, a byproduct created by the body when it breaks down fat. But brushing your teeth doesn't help much: It's a lack of carbohydrates that triggers ketosis and its associated bad breath.

Protein: how much to consume each day, according to science — Excessive protein consumption, according to doctors, in addition to bad breath, thirst and constipation, can also lead to greater risks such as increase in gout he was born in risk of cancer, heart disease e kidney stones. That’s why it’s a good idea to stick to doctors’ recommendations for protein intake: “10% to 35% of calories should come from protein. So, if your requirement is 2,000 calories, that’s 200-700 calories from protein or 50-175 grams,” Mayo Clinic experts write. “The recommended dietary amount to prevent deficiency for the average sedentary adult is 0.8 grams per kilogram of body weight. For example, a person weighing 75 kilograms should consume 60 grams of protein per day. Once you reach your 40s and 50s, sarcopenia, or the loss of muscle mass as you age, begins to manifest. To avoid this and to maintain a good quality of life, protein needs increase to about 1–1.2 grams per kilogram or 75–90 grams per day for a 75 kilogram person.” The situation is different for those who train regularly: “People who exercise also have higher demands, around 1.1-1.5 grams per kilogram. And someone who lifts weights regularly or trains for a running or cycling event needs 1.2 to 1.7 grams per kilogram. A protein intake of more than 2 grams per kilogram of body weight per day is instead to be considered excessive”.