While walking, our body has a reaction, but physical activity also affects the mind: this is what happens.

THE MOST READ ARTICLES TODAY:

A nice walk involves many benefits, for example, blood circulation is stimulated, preventing cardiovascular disease, and fat burning, thus helping to lose weight. But that’s not all, because according to some studies, walking would be good for you also to the mind. Walking for at least half an hour a day makes us more creative and serene.

A recent study shows that a daily walk, including between 30 minutes and an hourhelps prevent depression by involving psychological well-being and putting you in a good mood. It could be one effective therapy to combat mental illness and to drive away anxiety, stress and negative thoughts. Why walk at least 30 minutes a day?

The many benefits of a daily walk on our psyche: the body’s reaction

Life is not easy, the frenetic pace and daily stress, as well as the many problems that arise, put us to the test. The result is that a large part of the population is in constant state of anxiety, worry and mental stress. Some, unfortunately, become slaves of depressiona terrible ailment from which it is difficult to get out.

These altered mental states, involve deficits in basic cognitive processes, such as memory, understanding or creativity. According to recent psychological studies, walking could be the solution to improve this condition. In this way, our brain you downloadre-oxygenates, and distracts from the daily routine.

The daily routine it worsens mood, affecting the brain and its functions. Walking regularly, every day and for as long as necessary, is a good way to fight stress and a bad mood. In detail, the researchers list the various benefits of a walk, and here is why it is necessary to adopt it as a healthy habit: