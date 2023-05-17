What happens to your teeth if you don’t brush before bedtime: the fatal mistake that many ignore

Brushing your teeth is essential after each meal but even more so before going to sleep because the risks are worrying.

Dentists recommend thoroughly cleansing the mouth with three steps: cleaning teeth with a toothbrush, floss and then hygiene with mouthwash. These are essential to avoid oral cavity diseases, keep your breath fresh and not offer fertile ground for plaque and bacteria.

Although many of us are not in the habit of using it regularly mouthwash e dental floss, they never miss an opportunity to make the most important step of all: brush your teeth before going to sleep. Have you ever wondered, though, what happens if you don’t have this habit?

Teeth: what happens if you don’t brush before going to sleep

Fatigue and laziness often trump everything and so in the evening, after a long day, the thought of brushing your teeth almost seems like an adventure. Sadly, as annoying as that may be, it’s a mandatory step since it is about health and not just about aesthetics.

The consequences of not brushing your teeth before going to sleep are:

Halitosis, also very pronounced;

also very pronounced; Dental plaque which can easily generate in tartar;

which can easily generate in Unremoved food residues resulting in bacteria, then to caries and other severe problems.

In reality, just in the evening, before going to sleep, the oral cavity should be cleaned more carefully because it is the longest period we spend without brushing our teeth and without drinking, giving way to germs and bacteria present to proliferate freely.

Teeth go always wash after main meals, then three times a day, for at least three minutes to prevent future problems. Experts recommend brushing your teeth in the morning before breakfast and not afterwards to eliminate the bacteria present in the oral cavity from the night (in this way they will not react with the sugars introduced later). After having lunch, waiting at least half an hour, the time for saliva to remove all residual elements. And then before going to sleep with a thorough cleaning in order to improve the general situation before rest.

Overnight the PH of the mouth changes and this determines a more favorable space because less saliva is produced and therefore external agents can resist and develop easily. Teeth therefore must be washed well and with great care especially before going to bed, offering all the attention and time needed for cleaning.