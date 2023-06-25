What happens when the brain approaches death

Experts still have no explanation for near-death experiences. Are they caused by chemical processes in the brain? What role does consciousness play in this? Perry Wilson, associate professor at the Yale School of Medicine, is now reporting on the specialist portal “Medscape” about his view of a study that dealt with brain activity and consciousness processes during dying.

In the video, the scientist says: All participants in the study are dead. “Three of them even died twice. But her death gives us a fascinating insight into the complex electrobiochemical processes in a dying brain .” What was observed here could, in his estimation actually correspond to a near-death experience .

What kind of consciousness does it take?

The study is by Jimo Borjigin and her team and was published in the renowned journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).

Borjigin studied what happens at the neural level of consciousness – perhaps one of the biggest questions in science today, according to Wilson. “Because if consciousness is derived from processes in the brain, what are the minimum processes required to generate consciousness?” asks the Yale professor.

About the study:

For the study, the researchers observed four unconscious – actually comatose – people while the life support measures were stopped until the time of their death – with the consent of their families. The families had decided to remove the breathing tube. All four were in a coma and unresponsive, although not brain dead – with the lowest possible score on the so-called Glasgow Coma Scale: that is, they showed no reaction to external stimuli.

Surprising activity as death approaches

“Something really surprising happened in two of the four people,” says Wilson, looking at the EEG recordings of what happens as the brain gets closer and closer to death. About 300 seconds before death, there was an increase in power at the high gamma frequencies – in a brain area associated with conscious experience.

„ It seems that five minutes before death, this person experienced something else ‘ says the scientist. “I know what you’re thinking now. The brain no longer gets oxygen. The cells quickly get into disarray and start firing indiscriminately – a last gasp before the end, so to speak, meaningless rushing.”

However, the mapping of brain structures tells a different story. The high-frequency surges of electricity increased the network in the rear so-called “hot zone”, an area of ​​the brain that many researchers believe is necessary for conscious perception.

Brain patterns resembled dreamers

In fact, according to Wilson, the electrical brain patterns of these patients closely resembled those of dreamers and epileptics who reported OBEs.

It is important to realize two things:

1. Signals of consciousness were absent before life support was withdrawn. The comatose patients had minimal brain activity; there was no sign that they had experienced anything before the dying process began. So these brains behave fundamentally differently just before death .

2. Although these people’s brains appeared to behave like conscious brains in their final moments, we have had no way of knowing if the individuals actually had a conscious experience. Because you could no longer ask them how they experienced their last moments.

No answer about life after death

Near-death researcher and psychiatrist Bruce Greyson and Dutch cardiologist Pim van Lommel were critical of the study. In a paper they published on the website of the International Association for Near-Death Studies (IANDS), they write that the patients in the study did not have cardiac arrest but were disconnected from mechanical ventilation.

The electrical activities in the brain were therefore measured when the patients had not yet experienced complete cardiac arrest according to the electrocardiogram (ECG). It is therefore questionable whether the electrical activities in the brain that were measured in this phase could actually be linked to a consciousness process.

Wilson also emphasizes one thing again: “This study does not answer the question of what happens when we die. It says nothing about life after death, about the existence or persistence of the ‘soul’.”

But it sheds light on an incredibly difficult problem in neuroscience: the problem of consciousness. A problem that he looks at very soberly. The professor is certain that the root of consciousness does not lie in the breath of God or in the energy of a living universe, but in very specific parts of the very complicated machine that is the brain, working together to produce something transcendent.” For him, however, that is no less sublime.

