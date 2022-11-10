This article was created in collaboration with UNOTRE for the launch of What Sleep, a sublingual spray with natural substances “that help you sleep on it — tomorrow you’ll know what to do.”

In an interview some time ago Elon Musk revealed that he sleeps six hours a night. “I tried to sleep less, but there was a total reduction in productivity.” The relationship between hours of sleep and completed tasks is a big topic of debate in the world of “inspirational” entrepreneurship, with guys trying to explain how the habit of sleeping less can increase the level of work produced. Silvio Berlusconi has boasted several times that he only got to sleep three hours a night (“he’s fine,” he says). And so on: Tim Cook wakes up every day at 3.45 am; Donald Trump sleeps 4 to 5 hours; Marissa Mayer, famous for her 130-hour week, sleeps 4. Examples abound.

Beyond the criticisms that can be made against the concept of hyperproductivity in relation to the world of work, the hours voluntarily and effortlessly subtracted from sleep have quite evident repercussions on physical and mental health. We have tried to bring together some of them, based on medical studies and findings.

What is the circadian rhythm and why we can’t self-set up as a robot

One thing we often forget in this age of technological and post-human delirium is that we too are an integral part of the animal world. It is no coincidence that owls live at night and we live during the day, the behavior of a species is the result of millennia of evolution, and you cannot simply decide to change it because there are TV series night marathons. Some biological factors coordinate our life according to the circadian rhythm: the internal clock that marks the alternation between sleep and wakefulness in the 24 hours. Like many other animals, humans have a natural propensity for sleep that matures as the sun goes down. This is because our body, as soon as it gets dark, spontaneously begins to produce an endogenous hormone, melatonin, which after a few hours induces the sensation of sleep. This is why you shouldn’t fuse your retinas with tablets and smartphones before going to sleep, as your doctor advises: the artificial light produced by these devices reduces the secretion of melatonin and disturbs sleep. The normal circadian rhythm of man, among other things, has already been modified by the evolution of society and customs: it is estimated that, with the onset of the industrial age and the spread of electric light, human beings have lost two hours of sleep compared to previous habits. See also The Milky Way's satellite galaxies are so clear that they don't seem to recognize them, and the Webb telescope sends new images | TechNews Technology News

Now: Despite the general circadian rhythm concept, everyone has their own internal clock. And the hours of rest a person needs can vary, even considerably. The famous eight hours of sleep per night, which we have always used as a model to indicate the minimum quantity, are simply the result of a statistic.

On average, humans tend to feel fully rested after eight hours of sleep, but in the specific reality there are dorms that need five hours, while others need 10/11. In itself the number of hours of sleep, in the absence of diagnosed disorders, does not pose a threat to health, if you respect your needs. It is subtracting the hours that the body naturally requires, by forcing the behavior, which completely disrupts the psycho-physical balance.

The physical health effects of sleep deprivation

Sleeping less than you should have detrimental effects in both the short and long term. Already the first symptoms should represent an alarm bell that the body sends us, but we tend to evaluate them (in the ecstasy of capitalism’s will to power) as temporary weaknesses that pass with endurance: they are the small failures we experience when we sleep some hour less. That is, a sense of tiredness, slowed reflexes, muscle exhaustion, slight nausea or stomach acid.

If we force our body to resist these physiological drops in performance, after a while they will tend to diminish and we will pass a phase in which the reduction in sleep will seem “accepted” by our body, but it is not so: the organism is simply ” working in excess ”to keep the pace of our stupid urgencies. And indeed, in the long run, more serious problems could arise. See also Region, the San Gerardo hospital will be Ircss in "Medicine for rare diseases"

The list of disorders related to prolonged sleep deprivation is very long, so it is appropriate to list only the main ones. In recent years, for example, the correlation between reduced sleep and the probability of onset of degenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s has emerged. There is a statistically significant increase in the risk of cardiovascular diseases and disorders. There is evidence of an increased risk of becoming diabetic. Obviously, when it comes to issues like these — despite adherence to scientific data — it is always advisable to provide a prudential framework: the studies carried out on sleep deprivation are works of association, based on the incidence of probability. It is absolutely not certain that those who voluntarily deprive themselves of sleep, to work as a machine, will necessarily have one of these diseases in 20 years. But the risk is certainly higher.

The mental health effects of sleep deprivation

In addition to physical disorders, then, there are those of a mental and cognitive nature, which in turn differ between short and long term. When you sleep less than you should, you immediately become more irritable, your short-term memory limps a little, your alertness decreases and your cognitive faculties (learning, attention, etc., etc.) drop.

In the long term, on the other hand, there is an increase in the probability of experiencing two macro categories of psychological disorders – and unfortunately in such psychiatric cases – namely depressive phenomena and anxiety phenomena. In these cases, it should be specified, the scientific literature shows a two-way picture of the phenomenon: it is true that those who deprive themselves of sleep are more likely to incur a depressive episode, but it is also true that those suffering from depression are more likely to have disorders. of sleep. See also Masahiro Sakurai becomes a YouTuber with his new game design channel - - Gamereactor

The paradox of the decline in productivity

As if the previous paragraphs weren’t enough to dissuade you from calculating how many hours you sleep per night, so as to become a case study for Instagram pages that publish motivational reels, know that recent studies have even correlated the reduction of hours slept by a population with decreasing GDP. That’s right, you got it right: in the long run, a population that sleeps less not only produces less — obviously for some individual cases it doesn’t, but on average it does — but it also costs more. Because the health costs due to the treatment of the aforementioned disorders must be added to the decline in productivity. A situation that should leave little doubt about the advisability of tinkering with one’s hours of rest.