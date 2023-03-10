Home Health What happens when you stop eating carbohydrates? Here is the answer
Health

by admin
Getting the perfect balance of carbohydrates in your meals throughout the day can seem impossible, especially if you want to get in shape. According to multiple researches, not eating them could prevent your body from regularly getting all the energy it needs during the day. Many who have decided to drastically reduce their carbohydrate intake have experienced a variety of negative effects.

As expected, in fact, eating fewer carbohydrates reduces energy levels, and puts the body in ketosis. Many of the side effects are: constipation, bad breath, cramps and headaches. By removing them altogether, you could also result in a deficiency of vitamins and minerals, especially potassium.

According to a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, a reduction in carbohydrate intake goes hand in hand with an increase in urination, a process that rids the body of various nutrients. Potassium is one of the key minerals lost when eliminated, and a deficiency of this mineral can lead to blood pressure problems and the occurrence of kidney stones.

In addition to potassium deficiency, cutting out carbohydrates could lead to vitamin imbalances, unless you eat fruits and vegetables loaded with this macronutrient. Diet plans that severely limit carbohydrates have inadequate levels of vitamin B7, vitamin D, vitamin E, chromium, iodine and molybdenum, according to a very recent study. When aiming to lose weight, you have to actively put your body into a new proper state, and with that shift, you can expect various mental side effects along with physiological changes.

In fact, a diet low in carbohydrates can affect sleep quality. You might also think that cutting out junk food full of carbohydrates, such as potato chips and packaged sweets, will only improve your heart health.

Obviously, these so-called “empty calorie” foods can lead to various problems, so it is good to remove them from your diet, but do not expect that by removing carbohydrates your dear health will improve. Finally, therefore, not eating carbohydrates can also increase the risk of cardiovascular disease and arrhythmias in the long term.

