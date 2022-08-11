Home Health What happens with high cholesterol in the eyes and knees, the effects on the body to watch out for
What happens with high cholesterol in the eyes and knees, the effects on the body to watch out for

What happens with high cholesterol in the eyes and knees, the effects on the body to watch out for

When asked what happens with high cholesterol, the answers are manifold. Certainly not positive effects on health.

L’Attention towards the problem of high cholesterol is increased a lot in recent years. This is good, because this condition can lead to serious complications and risks for the salute.

As we know, i Too high cholesterol levels increase the risk of heart disease, even fatal. Like Strokes and Heart Attacks. And even those who heal from these events can present permanent disabilities.

The cause increased blood fat and plaque build-up are numerous. Sometimes for genetic predispositionafter drug therapiesbut also and above all because of the lifestyle that you lead.

In a recent article we talked about how a healthy diet already serves to greatly reduce the appearance of cholesterol. And obviously a life without excess is a guarantee of good health in general.

Per avert the risk to accumulate fats in the bodywe must obviously follow the general guidelines that the Ministry of Health publishes regularly. And also the advice of our attending physician, of course. We can also turn to nutritionistsso you get a suitable meal plan to our needs. Because there is certainly no diet that is suitable for everyone.

Apart from this, we can also observe our body, who can get symptoms when something is wrong. With a little attention and knowledge, we can also understand if we have too high cholesterol levels. Here’s what the experts say.

What Happens with High Cholesterol in the Eyes and Knees, the physical effects to watch out for

Our body it’s an almost perfect machine. Knowing his mechanisms We can keep us healthy for a long time. If we have gods discomforteven if slight, we should never underestimate them. It is always good to investigate when we feel that “there is something wrong”. Just one visit to the attending physician, that maybe he will suggest to do blood tests or specialist visits.

Ma we can also check our health ourselves. For example maybe not everyone knows that High Cholesterol implements changes in the body. Those suffering from high levels may experience some accumulations of fat in the eyes. Or, notice the appearance of thecorneal arch. It is of a kind of white-gray ring around the iris. According to experts, “This is most commonly seen in older people, but it can also occur in younger people who have familial hypercholesterolemia“.

Furthermore, high cholesterol levels can cause “abnormal” pain in the Achilles Tendonor excessive swelling in the knees. These are symptoms that may go unnoticed, but knowing where they come from will allow you to go to the doctor in timeand understand what exactly it is. In case of high cholesterol, it will most likely be enough to change your eating habits. If necessary, the doctor will also prescribe medications.

(The information in this article is for informational purposes only and concerns scientific studies published in medical journals. Therefore, it does not replace the consultation of a doctor or specialist, and should not be considered for formulating treatments or diagnoses)

