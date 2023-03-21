The account of the rescue of Swiss credit someone had to pay for it. And seen that Ubs the choice to cancel was “sacrificed”. 16.3 billion francs Of At1 bonds it was the only passable. But the decision to bail out shareholders instead has taken investors by surprise. And scared the markets. Enough to force Bce e Bank of England to take a stand. But the subversion of the hierarchy will not be painless. Because whoever is left with the lit match in hand threatens lawsuits. And whoever has those titles in their portfolio (a market of 260 billion euros) now he fears he could end up the same way. But above all: the risk could quickly transfer to the other banks. Compromising their ability to place those types of bonds. With discounted reverbs on the ability to do market credit.

What are “cushion” bonds

At1 bonds are bonds halfway between equity and debt. There are some in circulation 260 billion euros. In theory they should risk cancellation only after that of the share capital. And therefore of the shareholders. But in the case of Swiss credit as part of the rescue, the Swiss authorities decided to cancel the bonds together with the “rescue” of the shareholders. which they will receive three billion of Swiss francs. The inversion of the hierarchy between shareholders and bondholders was part of the risks presented in the prospectus was contemplated in the securities purchase regulation. On the other hand, bonds are defined as “buffer” precisely because they have this function in the event of a bank’s capital levels falling below a certain threshold. The decision of the Swiss it was felt like a subversion of the rules. Because whoever buys a bond always feels more secure than equity. And since the institutes subject to the supervision of the Eba al June 30, 2022 they had issued tools At1 per 113 billion euroshence the panic on the markets.

The consequences of the rescue

The governor of Bank of Italy Ignazio Visco spoke of solid European banks and the risk of contagion coming rather from non-EU countries such as Switzerland. The major Italian institutes from Unicredit a bpm bankyes Mediobanca until generals e General Bankdo not hold Credit Suisse bonds additional tier1. Namely those whose value of 16.3 billion francs it was canceled as part of the bailout set up by the Swiss central bank. While Understanding, Mediolanum, Unipol e Anima they have almost no exposure to the At1. Meanwhile, there is discussion about the rescue. Second David Serrafounder and CEO of Algebris Investments «Ubs has made the deal of its life. Never in history has a bank increased its own Nav (Net asset value) del 70% in one night. This will be very positive for all stakeholders of Ubs. While the Finma, the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority has certainly surprised with the change to the law made overnight and with the overturning of the seniority of the capital structure. This never happened and is clearly a very unfortunate political mistake.”

Coming causes

Now, explain The sun 24 hourscases are being prepared. «When an investor buys an AT1 he knows he is lower in the capital structure than the senior. But he assumes he is above equity,” he said yesterday Steven MajorGlobal Head of Fixed Income Research at Hsbc reported by the newspaper. Meanwhile the AT1 bonds Of Deutsche Bank, Hsbc, Ubs e Bnp Paribas yesterday they saw a collapse of 12 points. «Il bail-in of ATi CoCos comes as a shock to investors. It can be seen as unfair, when the shareholders recover 3 billion. On the other hand, it is completely legal, described in the prospectus and also discussed by Credit Suisse in a recent presentation,” he told the newspaper instead. Francesco Castelliresponsible Fixed Income Banor Capital. The prospectus of Additional Tier 1 Of Swiss credit reported that, in the event of a crack, the holders of hybrids (ATI) would not have recovered any value. Against a hypothetical devaluation, the interest on the bonds will cease to accrue, the entire nominal amount of each note will be automatically and permanently devalued to zero, the holders will lose their entire investment in the notes…».

The credit crunch risk

But the point is the bank resolution scheme. Which, unlike what is foreseen in the European legal system by Brrrmay provide for the cancellation of At1 before actions. While from the point of view of the credit system there is the risk of definitively compromising the possibility for banks to place this type of bond. At that point, he warns Francesco Lenzi on the Everyday occurrence, the turbulence of these days could begin to increase the costs of banking. Worsening the propensity to grant loans to customers. Both in terms of volumes and conditions. However, in this way we would return to the situation of a credit crunch in fact. Accompanied by the budget problems related to the increase in interest rates. Unless central banks change their strategy. By stopping planned interest rate hikes through the end of 2023. And going back to lowering them. To stop the panic. Which is worse than inflation.

