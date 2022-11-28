The third year of the Covid19 pandemic is about to end, our lives have been turned upside down by Sars-CoV2 and by all the new rules of forced coexistence. We have changed our behaviors and learned a lot about respiratory viruses, can we apply these lessons to other viruses and pathogens as well?

To limit the circulation of Sars-CoV2 we have adopted a series of new behaviors such as social distancing or the use of masks. These non-pharmacological measures have also influenced the circulation of other respiratory viruses such as influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), showing us that we also have the possibility of acting on diseases considered endemic and therefore not eradicable.

But what can citizens and political decision-makers actually do?

Citizens’ action can be at least on two fronts:

disease prevention

disease management

The Covid19 pandemic has made us rediscover a fundamental and invaluable tool: vaccines. Vaccines are one of the greatest medical and scientific discoveries of all time and are the cornerstone of the prevention strategy. For many viral diseases extremely effective and safe vaccines are available: first of all the flu. The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone over 6 months of age and for some categories of citizens it is free.

I am young and healthy why should I get vaccinated?

Influenza tends to have a benign outcome in most of the population but in some subjects it can be very heavy and disabling. Getting vaccinated against the flu reduces the risk of contracting the symptomatic disease and also reduces the viral circulation.

From the point of view of disease management, what we have learned with Covid19 is that in the presence of symptoms it is better to stay at home and if it is really not possible we can limit the spread thanks to masks. Before Covid19 it was not unusual to go to work or school even with the flu or cold and symptomatic but today thanks to teleworking, smart working and distance learning we can reduce the chances of infecting other people. Obviously it is not always possible to be absent from work, but it is always possible to wear a mask in order to reduce the spread of viruses.





Governments like citizens can act on the prevention and management of communicable diseases

Vaccination campaigns are essential and must be explained and communicated in a clear and simple way. Furthermore, correct institutional scientific communication helps citizens to trust science and to understand the benefits of vaccination.

Another preventive measure involves monitoring and purifying the air in enclosed spaces. Mechanical ventilation of enclosed public spaces is an important tool for reducing the spread of airborne pathogens and for increasing the quality of the air we breathe.

Testing is a very important tool for identifying the different diseases and for their correct management. There are multiple tests on the market that make it possible to discriminate between Covid19, RSV and the flu. These tests should be easily accessible in pharmacies and general practitioners to help them in their work.

Finally, governments could provide recommendations to citizens based on epidemiological data collected in Italy and in other countries. For example, periods of particular viral circulation could be reported so that citizens can adapt their behavior also on the basis of their own risk class. In a similar way to the pollution bulletin, citizens could be informed weekly or daily and make decisions in a more informed way.

These measures have a limited impact on citizens’ lives but can also significantly reduce the circulation of respiratory viruses such as influenza and RSV which cause hospitalizations and even deaths every year in some population classes.

TAKE HOME MESSAGE:

The Covid19 pandemic has imposed new rules and behaviors to live with the virus The measures used to counter Covid19 have also impacted other viruses such as influenza and RSV Citizens and governments can use some anti-Covid19 measures to reduce the impact of the circulation of other respiratory viruses

