Home » what he said at the Concertone
Health

what he said at the Concertone

by admin
what he said at the Concertone

The editorial staff Monday 1 May 2023, 21:26

ROMA – From the stage of May 1 concert came a sentence spoken by Amber Angiolini which i didn’t like at all Lazio fans and which has sparked reactions on the web and on social media. Allegri’s ex-girlfriend took a sheet and reported some messages sent live on the theme “The right that I lack” together with the other presenter Fabrizio Biggio. “The right I lack is to support Lazio in central Rome without being ‘corcato’, he said. A joke that immediately infuriated the Biancocelesti fans.

Corriere dello Sport by subscription

Together for passion, choose how

Subscribe to the digital edition of the newspaper. Matches, stories, insights, interviews, comments, columns, rankings, tables, formations, previews.

Always with you, as you want

See also  Chiara Ferragni closes the crisis: the photo with Fedez on her Instagram that shuts down the rumors

You may also like

Concept Medical received IDE clearance to study the...

F1 Vasseur, first podium as Ferrari team principal...

You can burn body fat while you sleep:...

Crazy tricks with your smartphone: you have no...

Malaysia, a tanker known to carry Iranian cargo...

This is how you train your muscles in...

Labor Decree, ok from the CDM. From the...

Artificial intelligence now reads thoughts and translates them...

they teach medicine alongside university professors – breaking...

Gaza, a 6-year-old Palestinian boy mauled by a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy