what he said at the Concertone

ROMA – From the stage of May 1 concert came a sentence spoken by Amber Angiolini which i didn’t like at all Lazio fans and which has sparked reactions on the web and on social media. Allegri’s ex-girlfriend took a sheet and reported some messages sent live on the theme “The right that I lack” together with the other presenter Fabrizio Biggio. “The right I lack is to support Lazio in central Rome without being ‘corcato’“, he said. A joke that immediately infuriated the Biancocelesti fans.