What helps against back pain? There are answers on the health tour in Steyr

What helps against back pain? There are answers on the health tour in Steyr

The statistics confirm it: back pain leads the hit parade of common diseases. The OÖN health tour on Wednesday, June 7th, from 6 p.m. is dedicated to this “tired” topic.

According to the “Austrian Health Survey”, around a quarter of Austrians aged 15 and over – that’s around 1.76 million people – suffer from chronic lower back and back problems. People over 75 are particularly badly affected: in this phase of life, every second woman and every third man complains about this condition. These symptoms generally increase with age. More than 80 percent of back pain results from muscle tension and not, as we like to think, from “herniated discs”. With chronic tension, the muscles act like pincers that squeeze the vertebrae. The small joints become immobile, which can lead to arthrosis and damage to the intervertebral discs.

On the podium: Primary Vinzenz Auersperg (orthopaedics), senior physician Christoph Hartl (accident surgery), senior physician Diana Huber (physical therapy) and Uniqa vitality coach Johann Plaimer.

Everything against back pain: Wednesday, June 7th, from 6 p.m. in the Pyhrn-Eisenwurzen-Klinikum Steyr. Admission free. There is a healthy snack.

