What helps against blossom end rot on tomatoes? | > – Guide

Status: 07/03/2023 11:38 a.m

Dark, brown or black spots on tomatoes are a sign of what is known as blossom end rot. The vegetables are then inedible. Tips on how hobby gardeners can avoid the disease.

by Ralph Walter

The harvest of home-grown tomatoes begins in late summer. However, dark and glassy spots often form in the lower part of the fruit. The fruits dry up at the point where the flowers begin and become inedible. Tomatoes that look like this are suffering from blossom end rot. However, the reason for this is not a fungus or pest, but a supply problem for the tomato fruits.

Cause of blossom end rot: lack of calcium and water

Tomato plants often suffer from a calcium deficiency. There is usually enough calcium in the garden soil, but this important plant nutrient does not always reach the fruit in sufficient quantities. Because it is important for tomatoes that they are evenly supplied with water. They don’t like a lack of water, especially in the bucket. The nutrients get to where they are needed via the water that the tomatoes pull up.

Water tomatoes regularly

Regular watering prevents blossom end rot. It is also helpful to break out the tomato leaves below the first pod. As a result, the calcium that is important for the fruit is not transferred to these leaves. Instead, it gets into the fruit in greater concentration. This at least reduces the risk of blossom end rot.

Further information

A sunny and sheltered location is ideal for planting tomatoes. With these tips, the harvest will be bountiful

2 Min

The tips: do not use seeds from diseased plants, try new breeds or a change of location for the plants. 2 mins

Even when planting and watering, gardeners could take measures to delay the onset of the disease. more

Green tomatoes that no longer turn red outside because of low temperatures do not need to be thrown away. more

Anyone who has discovered a delicious variety can easily multiply it. Requirement: The variety is open to seeds. more

This topic in the program:

NDR 1 Lower Saxony | Garden Tips | 02/17/2021 | 7:05 p.m

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

