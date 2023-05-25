What helps against slugs in the garden? | > – Guide – Garden

Status: 05/17/2023 5:17 p.m Hungry slugs in the flower and vegetable patch are a nuisance. Many alleged home remedies can do nothing against the animals. What really helps against snails in the garden?

In many gardens, under the cover of darkness, whole hordes of slugs crawl out of their hiding places and attack flowers and vegetables. Especially in damp weather, they can hardly be stopped in their urge to eat.

Spanish slugs have hardly any predators

A large part of the feeding damage in vegetable beds and flower beds comes from the Spanish slug (Arion vulgaris). The animal, which averages seven to twelve centimeters in size, has almost no natural predators. Toads, moles, hedgehogs and birds, which otherwise like to eat snails, give them a wide berth. The animals secrete so much bitter mucus that the beneficial insects would choke on it. Externally, the Spanish slug can hardly be distinguished from the red slug (Arion rufus), which has meanwhile become rare.

Methods against snails in the garden

Of course, it is best if the snails do not get to the garden plants in the first place. The combination of the following methods has proven itself:

Coat flower pots and bed borders with a special ecological, transparent protective coating that can be bought in hardware stores, for example. Slugs cannot get a hold on the slippery surface. Alternatively, use self-adhesive copper foil.

Plant vegetable beds only in open, sunny areas of the garden.

Eliminate hiding spots such as tall grass near vulnerable beds.

Only water the root area of ​​the plants and keep the soil finely crumbly and dry.

Water in the morning to allow the water to evaporate on the surface by nightfall.

Put a snail fence (available in specialist shops) around particularly endangered beds.

Spread natural inhibitions around beds, such as sheep’s wool, lime, sawdust, bark mulch or coffee grounds.

Locate snail eggs in late summer and fall

In the fall, garden owners should make provisions for the following year, because snails take care of their offspring in late summer and autumn. Each snail lays up to 400 eggs. Certain places are preferred, such as under the rain barrel or in cracks and crevices in the garden soil. The clutches should be tracked down and the eggs removed.

Beer traps attract even more snails

If all precautionary measures have not helped, there are various ways to get rid of the slugs. Beer traps are not recommended. These attract masses of snails, which then fall into the beer and drown. Unfortunately, the smell also attracts snails from neighboring gardens, which tends to increase the problem.

Collect many snails at once with lettuce traps

The lettuce trap has proven itself to be able to collect 20 to 30 snails in one fell swoop: “Hide” individual lettuce leaves under a wet sack in the garden in the evening and just wait: the very next day, many snails have gathered under the sack.

An alternative to the salad are wet boards. Simply place the moistened boards next to the vegetable beds in the evening. At night the snails crawl under the cool and damp boards. The full-eaten animals can simply be collected. Other places snails like to hide are in piles of leaves, under grass clippings, and between dead wood. Wherever it is damp and dark, they feel comfortable. Anyone who knows the hiding places saves a long search in the garden.

Use slug pellets exactly according to the manufacturer’s instructions

If you use slug pellets, you should always pay close attention to the manufacturer’s instructions and choose the most environmentally friendly product. The well-known active substance methiocarb may are not sold or used. We recommend an active ingredient that is also approved for organic farming, namely iron phosphate.

Iron phosphate is converted in the soil by microorganisms and special excretion products of the plants into plant-available metabolites – iron and phosphate are known to be plant nutrients. The active ingredient is harmless to pets and wild animals such as hedgehogs. The slug pellets lure the slugs out of their hiding places, stopping them from eating shortly after taking the bait. After a few days, the pests die.

Fight slugs with roundworms

The use of nematodes of the genus Phasmarhabditis hermaphrodita is relatively expensive. These are threadworms that penetrate the snails and secrete a bacterium. After about six to ten days, the snails die. To what extent the nematodes also act against the Spanish slug is, however, controversial. If you still want to try it, you should double the amount of roundworms.

The same applies to heavy garden soils, as the nematodes find it harder to move in this environment. Under no circumstances should nematodes be used near bodies of water, as they also kill aquatic snails. You should also make sure that no roundworms get on edible parts of the plant. Wash hands thoroughly after application.

Lively alternative: rent running ducks





The Spanish slug is one of the favorite foods of the Indian runner duck. More and more garden owners are taking advantage of this. Ducks use their keen sense of smell to sniff out slugs in their daytime hiding places and then carry them to the water, where they are greedily devoured. The water is important so that the ducks can wash the snails and not choke on them, which is especially important with young ducks. A pond in which they can also swim is best suited for this.

If you don’t want to buy a pair of ducks right away, which is enough to keep a garden of up to 1,000 square meters free of snails, you can also borrow the Schnattertiere. Despite their advantages in the garden, you should not buy runner ducks without thinking. As with all animals, the conditions for species-appropriate husbandry must be met.

Some plants do not like slugs





If you want to save yourself the hassle right from the start, make sure when planning the flower beds that you select plants that are not necessarily on the slugs’ menu. Fortunately, there are a number of beautiful plants that generally avoid or even repel snails. These include intensely smelling herbs such as rosemary, lavender, sage and thyme, poisonous beauties such as monkshood and foxglove, spurge, columbine, cornflowers, peonies as well grasses and ferns. Thick-fleshed plants such as houseleek and fat hen are also not popular with slugs.

Unpopular vegetables: Selection is limited

When it comes to vegetables, the options are much more limited, the snails will eat almost anything, especially green lettuce. Radishes, radishes, potatoes, spinach, beetroot, Tomatoes, Celery, Chives, Onions, parsley and endive. Tip: a Raised beds at least make it difficult for snails to access the vegetables.

Useful snails in the garden





In addition to the dreaded Spanish slug, there are also useful species of snails in the garden that should never be fought. These include the tiger slug (Limax maximus), a 10 to 20 centimeter long slug from the slug family. This beneficial insect mainly eats decaying parts of plants and dead animals and is such a helper in the garden. It is said that it also eats the eggs of the Spanish slug and even attacks the animals. However, this is not proven. Banded snails and the protected edible snails are also useful.

Further information

33 Min Nudibranchs are a feared predator, especially in the salad bed. But other species are more useful in the garden. 33 mins

If you want to prevent slugs from multiplying in the garden, you should act and track down and remove the eggs. more