Social media is an immense source of information that allows everyone to transmit messages, sometimes unfortunately often false, untruthful and harmful

Federica Povero – Noritura

One of the most striking examples is represented by the videos of trend “What I eat in a day”, which has literally invaded social media. These are videos lasting a few seconds, in which the subject is initially seen, most of the time a girl, showing her body, and then explains and resumes all the foods and meals she eats during the day to have that body.

What I eat in a day: because it can be dangerous — Such a move leads to thinking “if you eat like me, you become like me”. The influencers who post these videos believe they are a real healthy inspiration for others, but most of the time they go to promote eating disorders, poor nutrition and low self-esteem. Many of the meals shown, in fact, are characterized by low-calorie menus which absolutely fail to compensate for the energy needs of the person being filmed, or show other types of untruthful diets which cannot be continued in the long run.

Adolescents and the relationship with food — Adolescents are the group most at risk of developing eating disorders, such as anorexia, bulimia, binge-eating and other disorders. These videos could contribute to developing these disorders as young people often get sucked into topics like body image. Eating disorders, which have always existed, have unfortunately been increased by the pandemic and encouraged by unhealthy content that is depopulating today on social media. According to a study recently published by theInternational Journal of Eating Disorderthere was a 36% increase in symptoms associated with eating disorders and a 48% increase in hospitalizations. See also This almost always ignored symptom could indicate the onset of a tumor that frightens many

Related content — Furthermore, by scrolling through the contents on the subject, one is catapulted into an even more dangerous world, made up of as many unhealthy contents on the subject of nutrition, such as for example video in which the subjects gorge themselves on food. Other recurring themes can be superfoods, low-fat recipes, ingredients renowned for their protein intake, fit preparations and the very wrong war against the dreaded carbohydrates. These types of videos inevitably lead the influenced subject towards a feeling anxious about what he eats during the dayleading him to make a comparison between his own diet and that of others, creating a real obsession.

Restrictions imposed by social media — Social platforms guarantee constant commitment to keep the youth communities “positive and inspired”., and various continuously updated policies formulated with the help of insiders. Yet the accusations and doubts about the healthiness of the environment within the app are never lacking. Not enough research has yet been done on the impact of influencers’ health choices, particularly on younger followers, so disclaimers aren’t enough to distance themselves from the negative impact of the example they set. Formally, the guidelines of one social network in particular prohibit members from posting “content that represents, promotes, considers normal or glorifies eating disorders or other behaviors associated with the latter that can cause dangerous weight loss”. Recently, the circle has also been tightened around content, especially paid content or the result of collaboration between influencers and manufacturing companies, which promote supplements and slimming solutions of dubious effectiveness. See also -3Kg in 3 days with this super Mediterranean diet